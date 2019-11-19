Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

A person is seen near to a fire during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez...more

A person is seen near to a fire during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez to step down and for Morales to return amid deadly clashes in the South American nation. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close