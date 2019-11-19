Edition:
Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

A person is seen near to a fire during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez to step down and for Morales to return amid deadly clashes in the South American nation. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and security forces in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A barricade on fire is pictured as demonstrators take part in a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A supporter of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales kneels and gestures in front of members of the security forces during a demonstration in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A demonstrator is detained during clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and security forces in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A member of the security forces fires tear gas during a protest in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A man carrying a bicycle crosses a fence as demonstrators take part in a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
People line up with gas canisters next to blocked petrol plant of Senkata in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A woman crosses a street near tires on fire during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Members of the security forces stand guard during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Anez murderer" during a protest in Senkata, El Alto, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Military police officers keep watch outside the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Bolivian military police officers ride on a truck after clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the security forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Bolivian military police officers walk past a burning barricade during clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the security forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Bolivian police officers attempt to extinguish a burning barricade during clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the security forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Bolivian security foreces walk past a burning barricade during clashes with supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
People stand in line to receive chicken as roadblocks have caused a food and fuel crisis, in La Paz, Bolivia November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Members of the security forces take position during clashes with supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
