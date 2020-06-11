More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Physio Amanda Horsburgh works on a patient as she wears personal protective equipment (PPE) during a physiotherapy appointment at Sheena Storah and Associates Limited Physiotherapists in Northwich as they reopen, following the outbreak of the...more
People wearing protective face masks sit keeping social distance before watching a movie at Sala Berlanga cinema, as it reopens during phase two in Madrid, Spain, June 11. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks through a disinfection cabin placed at the entrance of the Evropeyskiy shopping mall after it was reopened as part of a phase of lifting in Moscow, Russia June 5. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An employee stands next to Tintoretto's painting 'Christ washing the disciples' feet' as the Prado museum reopens to public under strict social distance measures in Madrid, Spain, June 6. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A teacher wearing a protective suit interacts with a child at a nursery after the government eased the coronavirus restrictions in Amman, Jordan June 8. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Blackjack player gives a thumbs up to dealer Dave Mitchell during the reopening of Bellagio hotel-casino, closed since March 16, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of coronavirus in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 4. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Barber Michael Nasimov cuts hair with a protective face mask between plastic separations as phase two reopening continues at Joseph Hair Salon in Port Washington, New York, June 11. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A therapist wearing a face shield works in a traditional Thai massage shop which reopened after the Thai government eased isolation measures in Bangkok, Thailand, June 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A teddy bear called Igor, the mascot of the Brussels restaurant Aux Armes de Bruxelles, is returned to his place as restaurants and bars reopen after weeks of lockdown restrictions in Belgium, June 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man has his temperature checked as others queue to enter a popular mall that has reopened for the first time since the beginning of quarantine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Barbers wearing PPE tend to customers as barbershops and salons are allowed to reopen after over two months of lockdown in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 8. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A worker sprays disinfectant at a cafe which reopened to the public for the first time since the start of the coronavirus restrictions in Amman, Jordan June 6. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
