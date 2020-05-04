Edition:
More countries ease lockdown restrictions

A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez &nbsp; &nbsp;

People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again, in Rome, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending 2 months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures, in Brussels, Belgium, May 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protest organised by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as the Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp; &nbsp;

Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Gujarat due to a lockdown imposed by the government, fill bottles with drinking water as they wait to board a train that will take them to their home state of Bihar, in Ahmedabad, India, May 4. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

