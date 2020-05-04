More countries ease lockdown restrictions
A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again, in Rome, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending 2 months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of...more
A protest organised by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as the Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Gujarat due to a lockdown imposed by the government, fill bottles with drinking water as they wait to board a train that will take them to their home state of Bihar, in Ahmedabad, India, May...more
A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns
Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Portraits of Seattle-area residents in isolation
Seattle-area residents with health conditions, who are at higher risk during the coronavirus outbreak, share their fears and reflections while self-isolating at home.
Coronavirus spreads through prisons around the world
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
May Day protests during a pandemic
May Day protesters adapt to the coronavirus lockdown with social distancing and balcony rallies.
May Day protests across the U.S.
Americans staged May Day protests for safer work environments, better pay, healthcare and rent relief during the pandemic.