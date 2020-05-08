Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 8, 2020 | 2:54pm EDT

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Customers play with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe after the government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Customers play with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe after the government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Customers play with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe after the government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
Close
1 / 34
People clean a terrace of a restaurant amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People clean a terrace of a restaurant amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People clean a terrace of a restaurant amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 34
A photographer is seen taking pictures of Friday prayer at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after the government has eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A photographer is seen taking pictures of Friday prayer at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after the government has eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A photographer is seen taking pictures of Friday prayer at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after the government has eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 34
People play on the Barceloneta beach amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People play on the Barceloneta beach amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People play on the Barceloneta beach amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 34
An employee at the closed Royal Museums of Fine Arts sits next to social distance markers before its reopening as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions in Brussels, May 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An employee at the closed Royal Museums of Fine Arts sits next to social distance markers before its reopening as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions in Brussels, May 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
An employee at the closed Royal Museums of Fine Arts sits next to social distance markers before its reopening as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions in Brussels, May 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 34
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are seen at a hairdresser shop after lockdown restrictions were partially lifted in Monaco, May 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Customers, wearing protective face masks, are seen at a hairdresser shop after lockdown restrictions were partially lifted in Monaco, May 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are seen at a hairdresser shop after lockdown restrictions were partially lifted in Monaco, May 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 34
Shoppers wear face masks at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv while restrictions over markets and malls ease around Israel May 7. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Shoppers wear face masks at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv while restrictions over markets and malls ease around Israel May 7. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Shoppers wear face masks at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv while restrictions over markets and malls ease around Israel May 7. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 34
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 34
A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 34
A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 34
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 34
A man runs in a field on the first day of the easing of the nationwide lockdown in Larnaca, Cyprus May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A man runs in a field on the first day of the easing of the nationwide lockdown in Larnaca, Cyprus May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man runs in a field on the first day of the easing of the nationwide lockdown in Larnaca, Cyprus May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
12 / 34
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
13 / 34
French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending two months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures, in Brussels, Belgium, May 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending two months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending two months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures, in Brussels, Belgium, May 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 34
A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 34
People wearing protective masks exercise at the Sempione park, after parks reopen in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

People wearing protective masks exercise at the Sempione park, after parks reopen in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People wearing protective masks exercise at the Sempione park, after parks reopen in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
16 / 34
A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
17 / 34
Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress, as they both wear protection masks and gloves, at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled for July and I hope we won't have to postpone it, but at this point we are not a hundred percent sure of what will happen," Jimenez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress, as they both wear protection masks and gloves, at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress, as they both wear protection masks and gloves, at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled for July and I hope we won't have to postpone it, but at this point we are not a hundred percent sure of what will happen," Jimenez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 34
A man exercises in protective gloves at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man exercises in protective gloves at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man exercises in protective gloves at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 34
A protest organized by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A protest organized by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A protest organized by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
20 / 34
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 34
A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
22 / 34
A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
23 / 34
An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
24 / 34
A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello    

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello    
Close
25 / 34
Dermatologist Marta Maria Moratinos wears protective gear as she does a skin check-up on Gonzalo Hurtado at her clinic, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "I feel thankful we have been allowed to open. I've had to ask for a personal loan to rescue the business," Moratinos said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dermatologist Marta Maria Moratinos wears protective gear as she does a skin check-up on Gonzalo Hurtado at her clinic, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "I feel thankful we have been...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Dermatologist Marta Maria Moratinos wears protective gear as she does a skin check-up on Gonzalo Hurtado at her clinic, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "I feel thankful we have been allowed to open. I've had to ask for a personal loan to rescue the business," Moratinos said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
26 / 34
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
27 / 34
A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
28 / 34
A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
29 / 34
A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
30 / 34
Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
31 / 34
A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
32 / 34
George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
33 / 34
Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Next Slideshows

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

12:33pm EDT
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

11:49am EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.

11:14am EDT
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.

11:03am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.

Motherhood in a pandemic

Motherhood in a pandemic

A look at the bonds between mother and child on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus.

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.

UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast