More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Customers play with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe after the government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
People clean a terrace of a restaurant amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A photographer is seen taking pictures of Friday prayer at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after the government has eased the restrictions in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People play on the Barceloneta beach amidst the easing of restrictions in Barcelona, Spain May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An employee at the closed Royal Museums of Fine Arts sits next to social distance markers before its reopening as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions in Brussels, May 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are seen at a hairdresser shop after lockdown restrictions were partially lifted in Monaco, May 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Shoppers wear face masks at the Carmel market in Tel Aviv while restrictions over markets and malls ease around Israel May 7. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple kisses in front of the sea as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A hairdresser cuts the hair of a customer at Madrid's oldest barbershop, on the first day of opening in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man runs in a field on the first day of the easing of the nationwide lockdown in Larnaca, Cyprus May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending two months in Brussels, at Midi/Zuid station on the first day of the easing of...more
A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as Portugal eases the lockdown, at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People wearing protective masks exercise at the Sempione park, after parks reopen in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A rally organised by small business owners stops by the Rialto bridge to commemorate the health care workers who died amid the outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress, as they both wear protection masks and gloves, at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a...more
A man exercises in protective gloves at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protest organized by Venetian merchants takes place in the city as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Venice, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A police officer addresses the crowd at Guaranty Trust bank, as authorities ease the lockdown, in Abuja, Nigeria May 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman wearing a face mask pours beer from a tap as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown in Catania, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An ice cream vendor wears a protective face shield on the first day of easing of the nationwide lockdown, in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 4. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A couple kisses at Duomo Square in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Dermatologist Marta Maria Moratinos wears protective gear as she does a skin check-up on Gonzalo Hurtado at her clinic, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "I feel thankful we have been...more
Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, in Barcelona, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child enters a store, as the country relaxes lockdown measures, on the island of La Graciosa, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman arranges a shop window before its reopening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, May 4. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A restaurant employee wears a protective mask while she stands at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as Italy begins a staged end to the nationwide lockdown, in Milan, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Locals walk at a mall as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a nationwide lockdown, in Soweto, May 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A funeral takes place in Catania as Italy's new lockdown easing allows up to 15 people at funerals, in Catania, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
George Chrisohoidis gives a hair treatment to his customer at Hairplayers hair salon on the first day of the easing of a nationwide lockdown, in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women wearing protective masks walk with their bikes in the park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
