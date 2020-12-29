More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights...more
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of a navy vessel in the Bay of Bengal, carrying Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of the tin shed concrete houses at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of a room with beds inside the tin shed concrete house at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Medical workers measure the temperature of Rohingya refugees upon their arrival at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A sheep farm is seen at Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya child spreads hands to get a toy during their journey to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Bangladesh navy personnel helps a child to wear a mask before getting on board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
