Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2020

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site’s vulnerability to storms. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site’s vulnerability to storms. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of a navy vessel in the Bay of Bengal, carrying Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A view of a navy vessel in the Bay of Bengal, carrying Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A view of a navy vessel in the Bay of Bengal, carrying Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of the tin shed concrete houses at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A view of the tin shed concrete houses at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A view of the tin shed concrete houses at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A view of a room with beds inside the tin shed concrete house at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A view of a room with beds inside the tin shed concrete house at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A view of a room with beds inside the tin shed concrete house at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Medical workers measure the temperature of Rohingya refugees upon their arrival at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Medical workers measure the temperature of Rohingya refugees upon their arrival at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Medical workers measure the temperature of Rohingya refugees upon their arrival at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A sheep farm is seen at Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A sheep farm is seen at Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A sheep farm is seen at Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Bangladesh navy personnel check Rohingyas before they board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Rohingya refugees sit on a navy vessel carrying them to Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya child spreads hands to get a toy during their journey to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya child spreads hands to get a toy during their journey to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A Rohingya child spreads hands to get a toy during their journey to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Bangladesh navy personnel helps a child to wear a mask before getting on board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Bangladesh navy personnel helps a child to wear a mask before getting on board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A Bangladesh navy personnel helps a child to wear a mask before getting on board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
