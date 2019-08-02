Edition:
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India

Doctors arrange tooth-like structures after they were removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside his mouth, the medical team in the southern city of Chennai said on Friday. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Doctors arrange tooth-like structures after they were removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside his mouth, the medical team in the southern city of Chennai said on Friday.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures after they were removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside his mouth, the medical team in the southern city of Chennai said on Friday. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A doctor examines the teeth of a 7-year-old boy. The 7 ounce (200 gram) growth was lodged in the boy's lower right jaw, said Senthilnathan P., a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, where the operation was performed. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A doctor examines the teeth of a 7-year-old boy. The 7 ounce (200 gram) growth was lodged in the boy's lower right jaw, said Senthilnathan P., a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, where the operation was performed.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A doctor examines the teeth of a 7-year-old boy. The 7 ounce (200 gram) growth was lodged in the boy's lower right jaw, said Senthilnathan P., a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, where the operation was performed. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A doctor shows a scan of the boy's mouth. "He had come to us complaining about a swelling in his jaw," Senthilnathan told Reuters, saying the boy had a history of swelling since he was three. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A doctor shows a scan of the boy's mouth. "He had come to us complaining about a swelling in his jaw," Senthilnathan told Reuters, saying the boy had a history of swelling since he was three.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A doctor shows a scan of the boy's mouth. "He had come to us complaining about a swelling in his jaw," Senthilnathan told Reuters, saying the boy had a history of swelling since he was three. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Doctors pose with their patient. "It was a benign tumor, which we removed and found that it was embedded with hundreds of unerupted teeth," he added of the operation last month, saying Indian doctors believed the number of teeth was a global medical record. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Doctors pose with their patient. "It was a benign tumor, which we removed and found that it was embedded with hundreds of unerupted teeth," he added of the operation last month, saying Indian doctors believed the number of teeth was a global medical record.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Doctors pose with their patient. "It was a benign tumor, which we removed and found that it was embedded with hundreds of unerupted teeth," he added of the operation last month, saying Indian doctors believed the number of teeth was a global medical record. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A tumor with unerupted teeth is typically a genetic condition that can also be in some cases caused by external factors such as trauma to a tooth, the doctor said. "The boy recovered very well and got discharged in three days," he added. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A tumor with unerupted teeth is typically a genetic condition that can also be in some cases caused by external factors such as trauma to a tooth, the doctor said. "The boy recovered very well and got discharged in three days," he added.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A tumor with unerupted teeth is typically a genetic condition that can also be in some cases caused by external factors such as trauma to a tooth, the doctor said. "The boy recovered very well and got discharged in three days," he added. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Doctors arrange tooth-like structures.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
The 7-year-old boy sits in hospital. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

The 7-year-old boy sits in hospital.

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
The 7-year-old boy sits in hospital. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
