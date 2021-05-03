More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, April 30. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story...more
Police officials surround 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, April 30. The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston Police...more
HSI personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs from a residence in southwest Houston, April 30. The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston...more
HSI personnel escorts a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas. At least several of the people showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection, including fever and lack of taste or smell, Edward said. The victims...more
Residents stand behind a police cordon near 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. The victims were issued personal protective gear and put onto white busses. It was not immediately clear where they were being taken. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young resident sits with a cat outside a home as police officials cordon off a street in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Medical practitioners wear personal protective equipment before entering 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
HSI personnel surround a man as he exits from a residence in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
HSI personnel escorts a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents help police raise a cordon near 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Medical practitioners wear personal protective equipment before entering 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officials cordon off the street near 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officials stand outside 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
