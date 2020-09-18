Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
A man pulls a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria move towards a new temporary camp during a police operation, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants who were sheltered near the destroyed Moria camp, carry their belongings as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A man drags his belongings as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp walk towards a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants, from the destroyed Moria camp, line up to enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants who were sheltered near the destroyed Moria camp, carry their belongings as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A woman carries a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp walk towards a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Two women sit next to their belongings as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp carry their belongings as they walk towards a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A baby sleeps on top of the belongings of a family as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp walk towards a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants who were sheltered near the destroyed Moria camp, carry their belongings as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants who were sheltered near the destroyed Moria camp, carry their belongings as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Refugees and migrants, from the destroyed Moria camp, line up to enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
