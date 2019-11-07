Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller, killed along with her children and other members of the Mexican-American Mormon community by unknown assailants, are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. Three...more
Rhonita Miller drives in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. The attack on the vehicle transporting the Miller family claimed five lives; mother Rhonita, and four children, including 8-month old twins Titus and...more
The husband of Rhonita Maria Miller, who was killed along with her four children, is pictured at his house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Christina Marie Langford Johnson and her daughter Faith Marie pose in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. As bullets began to pummel the first car, a white Chevrolet Suburban, Christina Marie Langford Johnson stepped out...more
Mckenzie Rayne Langford, 9, is comforted by a relative in the Tucson Banner University Health Center hospital in Tucson, Arizona, November 5, 2019. Her 13-year-old brother Devin hid his six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in...more
Julian LeBaron, a member of the American-Mexican Mormon community, speaks to the media days after unknown assailants killed his relatives in Bavispe, at a family house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Madelyn Staddon, 15, is comforted by a friend in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Aaron Staddon, whose wife's nephew's wife and four children were killed, speaks alongside his children, Connor Staddon, 12, and Madelyn Staddon, 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Aaron Staddon shows a photo of his relatives in the LeBaron family - Rhonita Miller, holding Titus Alvin Miller, 8 months, and Tiana Gricel Miller, 8 months - all three of whom were killed in Mexico, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019....more
Madelyn Staddon, 15, shows an Instagram story memorializing her family members in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
A relative of Rhonita Maria Miller reacts outside her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Relatives of slain members of the families observe the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Relatives react at the site of the attacks in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade
The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to...
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges
Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi...
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan
Flooding caused by heavy rains have displaced hundreds of thousands of residents in Boma state.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade
The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to beatings, abuse and squalid conditions.
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges
Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi anti-government demonstrations.
2020 looms after state election upsets
The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including a Democratic upset win in Kentucky, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold, when Trump will aim for a second four-year term.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.
Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England.