Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush

Mckenzie Rayne Langford, 9, is comforted by a relative in the Tucson Banner University Health Center hospital in Tucson, Arizona, November 5, 2019. Her 13-year-old brother Devin hid his six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help after the attack. The youngest of Devin's siblings, 9-month old Oliver, was shot in the chest; 8-year-old Cody had bullet wounds to the jaw and the leg, while Xander, 4, had been hit in the back. Brothers Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, lay dead. When Devin failed to return, his 9-year-old sister Mckenzie, who was grazed in the arm, went after him and walked 10 miles before getting lost in the dark. Search parties later found her, the families said. Another sister, Kylie, was shot in the foot, while sibling Ryder was uninjured. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS

