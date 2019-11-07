Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2019 | 12:20pm EST

Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush

Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller, killed along with her children and other members of the Mexican-American Mormon community by unknown assailants, are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. Three Mexican-American Mormon families suffered a brutal attack by suspected drug cartel hitmen which claimed the lives of three women and six children. The three mothers and 14 children were in three vehicles that left from a small village in Sonora to meet with relatives in neighboring Chihuahua state and Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller, killed along with her children and other members of the Mexican-American Mormon community by unknown assailants, are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. Three...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller, killed along with her children and other members of the Mexican-American Mormon community by unknown assailants, are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. Three Mexican-American Mormon families suffered a brutal attack by suspected drug cartel hitmen which claimed the lives of three women and six children. The three mothers and 14 children were in three vehicles that left from a small village in Sonora to meet with relatives in neighboring Chihuahua state and Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 14
Rhonita Miller drives in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. The attack on the vehicle transporting the Miller family claimed five lives; mother Rhonita, and four children, including 8-month old twins Titus and Tiana. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS

Rhonita Miller drives in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. The attack on the vehicle transporting the Miller family claimed five lives; mother Rhonita, and four children, including 8-month old twins Titus and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Rhonita Miller drives in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. The attack on the vehicle transporting the Miller family claimed five lives; mother Rhonita, and four children, including 8-month old twins Titus and Tiana. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
The husband of Rhonita Maria Miller, who was killed along with her four children, is pictured at his house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The husband of Rhonita Maria Miller, who was killed along with her four children, is pictured at his house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
The husband of Rhonita Maria Miller, who was killed along with her four children, is pictured at his house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 14
Christina Marie Langford Johnson and her daughter Faith Marie pose in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. As bullets began to pummel the first car, a white Chevrolet Suburban, Christina Marie Langford Johnson stepped out waving her arms to show that they were not gang members, according to a family statement based on reports from the surviving children. Christina was shot dead. Her baby, Faith, survived the attack in a child seat that her mother appeared to have placed on the floor before she got out. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS

Christina Marie Langford Johnson and her daughter Faith Marie pose in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. As bullets began to pummel the first car, a white Chevrolet Suburban, Christina Marie Langford Johnson stepped out...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Christina Marie Langford Johnson and her daughter Faith Marie pose in an undated photo released by a family member November 5, 2019. As bullets began to pummel the first car, a white Chevrolet Suburban, Christina Marie Langford Johnson stepped out waving her arms to show that they were not gang members, according to a family statement based on reports from the surviving children. Christina was shot dead. Her baby, Faith, survived the attack in a child seat that her mother appeared to have placed on the floor before she got out. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
Mckenzie Rayne Langford, 9, is comforted by a relative in the Tucson Banner University Health Center hospital in Tucson, Arizona, November 5, 2019. Her 13-year-old brother Devin hid his six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help after the attack. The youngest of Devin's siblings, 9-month old Oliver, was shot in the chest; 8-year-old Cody had bullet wounds to the jaw and the leg, while Xander, 4, had been hit in the back. Brothers Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, lay dead. When Devin failed to return, his 9-year-old sister Mckenzie, who was grazed in the arm, went after him and walked 10 miles before getting lost in the dark. Search parties later found her, the families said. Another sister, Kylie, was shot in the foot, while sibling Ryder was uninjured. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS

Mckenzie Rayne Langford, 9, is comforted by a relative in the Tucson Banner University Health Center hospital in Tucson, Arizona, November 5, 2019. Her 13-year-old brother Devin hid his six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Mckenzie Rayne Langford, 9, is comforted by a relative in the Tucson Banner University Health Center hospital in Tucson, Arizona, November 5, 2019. Her 13-year-old brother Devin hid his six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help after the attack. The youngest of Devin's siblings, 9-month old Oliver, was shot in the chest; 8-year-old Cody had bullet wounds to the jaw and the leg, while Xander, 4, had been hit in the back. Brothers Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, lay dead. When Devin failed to return, his 9-year-old sister Mckenzie, who was grazed in the arm, went after him and walked 10 miles before getting lost in the dark. Search parties later found her, the families said. Another sister, Kylie, was shot in the foot, while sibling Ryder was uninjured. Courtesy of Aaron Staddon/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
Julian LeBaron, a member of the American-Mexican Mormon community, speaks to the media days after unknown assailants killed his relatives in Bavispe, at a family house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Julian LeBaron, a member of the American-Mexican Mormon community, speaks to the media days after unknown assailants killed his relatives in Bavispe, at a family house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Julian LeBaron, a member of the American-Mexican Mormon community, speaks to the media days after unknown assailants killed his relatives in Bavispe, at a family house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 14
Madelyn Staddon, 15, is comforted by a friend in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Madelyn Staddon, 15, is comforted by a friend in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Madelyn Staddon, 15, is comforted by a friend in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Close
7 / 14
Aaron Staddon, whose wife's nephew's wife and four children were killed, speaks alongside his children, Connor Staddon, 12, and Madelyn Staddon, 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Aaron Staddon, whose wife's nephew's wife and four children were killed, speaks alongside his children, Connor Staddon, 12, and Madelyn Staddon, 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Aaron Staddon, whose wife's nephew's wife and four children were killed, speaks alongside his children, Connor Staddon, 12, and Madelyn Staddon, 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Close
8 / 14
Aaron Staddon shows a photo of his relatives in the LeBaron family - Rhonita Miller, holding Titus Alvin Miller, 8 months, and Tiana Gricel Miller, 8 months - all three of whom were killed in Mexico, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Aaron Staddon shows a photo of his relatives in the LeBaron family - Rhonita Miller, holding Titus Alvin Miller, 8 months, and Tiana Gricel Miller, 8 months - all three of whom were killed in Mexico, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Aaron Staddon shows a photo of his relatives in the LeBaron family - Rhonita Miller, holding Titus Alvin Miller, 8 months, and Tiana Gricel Miller, 8 months - all three of whom were killed in Mexico, in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Close
9 / 14
Madelyn Staddon, 15, shows an Instagram story memorializing her family members in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Madelyn Staddon, 15, shows an Instagram story memorializing her family members in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Madelyn Staddon, 15, shows an Instagram story memorializing her family members in Queen Creek, Arizona, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Close
10 / 14
A relative of Rhonita Maria Miller reacts outside her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A relative of Rhonita Maria Miller reacts outside her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A relative of Rhonita Maria Miller reacts outside her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 14
Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Relatives of Rhonita Maria Miller are pictured outside of her house in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 14
Relatives of slain members of the families observe the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives of slain members of the families observe the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives of slain members of the families observe the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 14
Relatives react at the site of the attacks in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives react at the site of the attacks in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives react at the site of the attacks in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

Next Slideshows

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.

7:50am EST
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.

7:15am EST
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to...

Nov 06 2019
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi...

Nov 06 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan

Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan

Flooding caused by heavy rains have displaced hundreds of thousands of residents in Boma state.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.

Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.

Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to beatings, abuse and squalid conditions.

Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi anti-government demonstrations.

2020 looms after state election upsets

2020 looms after state election upsets

The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including a Democratic upset win in Kentucky, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold, when Trump will aim for a second four-year term.

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast