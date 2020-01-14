Mormon relatives torn over future in Mexico after massacre
A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico January 10, 2020. Two months after cartel gunmen killed three mothers and six children and left their charred vehicles riddled with bullets, beefed-up security has helped calm the...more
A cordon set up by the office of Mexico's Attorney General is seen at the crime scene. The gangland ambush has shaken a once-strong faith in the picturesque hamlets the families have called home for generations. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kendra Miller is seen with relatives in La Mora. "La Mora will never be the same," said 27-year-old holdout Kendra Miller, whose brother Howard lost his wife Rhonita and their four children in the attack. "There are families that will come back to...more
Today, roads in and around La Mora are patrolled by hundreds of heavily-armed soldiers, helicopters buzzing overhead. Some locals complain that the police presence before November's attack was almost non-existent, but since then army soldiers and...more
Many relatives who have fled saying they no longer feel safe, abandoning homes with once-tidy gardens now overrun with weeds. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Loretta Miller, grandmother to four of the children killed, estimates that 80% of her brothers and sisters-in-law and their families have left and do not plan to ever return. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The inside of an abandoned house in La Mora. Other family members describe how kids suffer from recurring nightmares, and those relatives who have left fear coming back. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The inside of an abandoned house in La Mora. Nearly all of the family members are both U.S. and Mexican citizens, meaning they can easily travel, or relocate, between both countries. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The abandoned house of Rhonita Miller, who was killed along with four of her children by unknown assailants, in La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Soldiers are seen in Bavispe town near La Mora, Sonora, Mexico January 11, 2020. Picture taken on January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Soldiers patrol the Mormon community in La Mora. The large families that have populated this part of northern Mexico, nestled among rolling hills and gurgling rivers, stem from breakaway Mormon communities that began fleeing the United States more...more
Members of the Mormon community play softball. The families built ranch-style homes with orchards where the young children of growing families could ride their bikes and play all day outside. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the Mormon community watch a softball game. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kendra Miller shows the old basketball court where she used to play as a kid in La Mora. Many wax nostalgic about care-free childhoods, even if their own kids might be raised elsewhere. "I was set to get married one week after the massacre," Miller...more
Loreta and Kendra Miller, relatives of Rhonita Miller who was killed along with four of her children by unknown assailants, are seen in their home in La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mateo Langford, brother of Cristina Langford who was killed by unknown assailant, sits near his house in La Mora. "I'm not going anywhere," said Mateo. "Bad things happen in every corner of the world, including in the United States. We just can't run...more
Workers pack pecan nuts in La Mora. As he sorted pecans from last year's harvest, Mateo's brother Steve Langford, whose sister Christine was killed, said he will stay put as well. He said his immediate plans are to help his cousin David with the...more
Adrian LeBaron waves to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the president's visit to La Mora. Lopez Obrador pledged that those behind the massacre will be punished and that the truth surrounding the crime will eventually come out. He...more
Mormon children are pictured next to soldiers in La Mora. Beyond the sympathetic hand extended to the victims' families, Lopez Obrador's one-year-old government has struggled to tame rampant drug violence nationwide as homicides are at a record high...more
Soldiers are seen in Bavispe town near La Mora. The Mexican government has arrested seven suspects to date as part of the investigation into the massacre, but the reasons behind the killings remain shrouded in mystery. Officials have suggested the...more
Adrian LeBaron and members of the Mormon community wait for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to arrive for a visit to La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kenneth Miller, father in-law of Rhonita Miller who was killed along with four of her children, is seen inside his house in La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children play in the Mormon community in La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Soldiers are seen as Kendra Miller drives around the Mormon community in La Mora. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Soldiers check a vehicle at a checkpoint in Janos, Chihuahua. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands...
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes
Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters...
MORE IN PICTURES
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
2020 Oscar nominees
Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards.
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes
Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters incinerated.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a six-week vacation at the end of last year.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.