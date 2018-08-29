Moscow Auto Salon
An Aurus Senat Limousine is seen through a security glass at the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists look over the Aurus Senat during its world presentation at the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A staff member cleans a Kia Cerato car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Models stand next to a Renault Twizy electric car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Renault R.S.18 racing car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Lada Granta car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Lada 4x4 Vision Concept car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Aurus Senat. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An interior view shows the Aurus Senat. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An interior view shows the Aurus Senat. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Renault Arkana crossover. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
