Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2020 | 11:54am EST

Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, November 13. Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Medical workers perform a procedure on a patient at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man gets out of an ambulance at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Patients are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Medical specialists wearing protective gear look at the blocks of the temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A medical worker takes care of a patient at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A biohazard sign is seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A patient is seen before tomography at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

A medical worker is seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Medical workers are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A medical worker looks on at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A medical worker disinfects food trolleys at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Empty beds are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A medical worker leads a qi gong session for patients at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of the temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

