Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, November 13. Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical workers perform a procedure on a patient at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man gets out of an ambulance at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Patients are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical specialists wearing protective gear look at the blocks of the temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker takes care of a patient at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A biohazard sign is seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A patient is seen before tomography at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker is seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical workers are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker looks on at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker disinfects food trolleys at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Empty beds are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker leads a qi gong session for patients at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of the temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
