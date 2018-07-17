Mosul's broken healthcare system
Anas Bashar, a boy who was wounded by clashes, remains under care at Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2018. Nine of the city's 13 hospitals are damaged and that means there are 1,000 hospital beds available rather than 3,000,...more
An Iraqi patient is seen at Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul. MSF said that in May it received 3,557 cases at the emergency room of its west Mosul hospital of which 95 percent were caused by unsafe living conditions, such as people falling...more
A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul. Most war-wounded patients needed follow-up care after receiving hasty surgery on or behind the...more
General view of a destroyed hospital inside the medical city, in al-Shifa district, Mosul. Last April, MSF opened a post-care facility at a hospital in East Mosul to provide services for people injured by violent or accidental trauma during fighting...more
A staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres treats an Iraqi patient man, who was wounded by clashes, and remains under care at the MSF Hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A view of the Republican hospital destroyed gate at the medical city in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of Medecins Sans Frontieres staff are seen at MSF hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres treats Anas Bashar, an Iraqi patient boy, who was wounded by clashes, and remains under care at the MSF Hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A general view of the destroyed Al-Zahrawi hospital, at the medical city in al-Shifa district, Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres are seen near the operations hall in MSF hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in...
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch...
MORE IN PICTURES
Growing Up Kurt Cobain
From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain�s personal items, some of them never seen before by the public.
Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit
Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels.
Farnborough Airshow
Planemakers touch down at Farnborough Airshow in England amid worries over trade tensions, Brexit, higher oil prices and rising interest rates.
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.