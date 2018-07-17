Mosul's broken healthcare system

General view of a destroyed hospital inside the medical city, in al-Shifa district, Mosul. Last April, MSF opened a post-care facility at a hospital in East Mosul to provide services for people injured by violent or accidental trauma during fighting...more

General view of a destroyed hospital inside the medical city, in al-Shifa district, Mosul. Last April, MSF opened a post-care facility at a hospital in East Mosul to provide services for people injured by violent or accidental trauma during fighting to retake the city. The facility has a mobile operating theater, a 33-bed in-patient ward where people can recover from surgery, mental health services and a rehabilitation unit to be run in partnership with Handicap International, MSF said in a statement. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

