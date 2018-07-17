Edition:
Mosul's broken healthcare system

Anas Bashar, a boy who was wounded by clashes, remains under care at Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2018. Nine of the city's 13 hospitals are damaged and that means there are 1,000 hospital beds available rather than 3,000, said Heman Nagarathm, Iraq Head of Mission for MSF, Doctors Without Borders. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi patient is seen at Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul. MSF said that in May it received 3,557 cases at the emergency room of its west Mosul hospital of which 95 percent were caused by unsafe living conditions, such as people falling from damaged buildings or walls or buildings collapsing. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul. Most war-wounded patients needed follow-up care after receiving hasty surgery on or behind the frontlines during the fighting and now need additional surgery, MSF said. REUTERS/Ari jalal

General view of a destroyed hospital inside the medical city, in al-Shifa district, Mosul. Last April, MSF opened a post-care facility at a hospital in East Mosul to provide services for people injured by violent or accidental trauma during fighting to retake the city. The facility has a mobile operating theater, a 33-bed in-patient ward where people can recover from surgery, mental health services and a rehabilitation unit to be run in partnership with Handicap International, MSF said in a statement. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres treats an Iraqi patient man, who was wounded by clashes, and remains under care at the MSF Hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A view of the Republican hospital destroyed gate at the medical city in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of Medecins Sans Frontieres staff are seen at MSF hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres treats Anas Bashar, an Iraqi patient boy, who was wounded by clashes, and remains under care at the MSF Hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A general view of the destroyed Al-Zahrawi hospital, at the medical city in al-Shifa district, Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Staff from Medecins Sans Frontieres are seen near the operations hall in MSF hospital in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

