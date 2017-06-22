Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 22, 2017 | 11:15am EDT

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS

Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, an Iraqi military statement said, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, an Iraqi military statement said, as Iraqi...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, an Iraqi military statement said, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 8
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 8
It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago. Al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph," or ruler of all Muslims, from the pulpit of the mosque on July 4, 2014, after the insurgents overran parts of Iraq and Syria. Baghdadi's speech from the mosque was also the first time he revealed himself to the world, and the footage broadcast then is to this day the only video recording of him. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago. Al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph," or ruler of all Muslims, from the pulpit of...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago. Al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph," or ruler of all Muslims, from the pulpit of the mosque on July 4, 2014, after the insurgents overran parts of Iraq and Syria. Baghdadi's speech from the mosque was also the first time he revealed himself to the world, and the footage broadcast then is to this day the only video recording of him. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 8
The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the militants are besieged. Islamic State's Amaq news agency accused American aircraft of destroying the mosque. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the militants are besieged. Islamic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the militants are besieged. Islamic State's Amaq news agency accused American aircraft of destroying the mosque. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 8
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's black flag had been flying over its 150-foot (45-meter) leaning minaret since June 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's black flag had been flying over its 150-foot (45-meter) leaning minaret since June 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's black flag had been flying over its 150-foot (45-meter) leaning minaret since June 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 8
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 8
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

Next Slideshows

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

Jun 21 2017
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.

Jun 21 2017
Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Jun 21 2017
GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever

Georgia Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff by a margin of 52 to 48 percent.

Jun 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast