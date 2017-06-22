Mosul's famous mosque destroyed
Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, an Iraqi military statement said, as Iraqi...more
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago. Al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph," or ruler of all Muslims, from the pulpit of...more
The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the militants are besieged. Islamic...more
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's black flag had been flying over its 150-foot (45-meter) leaning minaret since June 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever
Georgia Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff by a margin of 52 to 48 percent.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.