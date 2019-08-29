Mother and daughter revisit family's slavery past in Ghana

Tani Sanchez pays her respects with others to their enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river. They picked their way down the bank past stands of bamboo to the shallow, sun-dappled water, helping the less sure-footed as they went. On the guide's...more

Tani Sanchez pays her respects with others to their enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river. They picked their way down the bank past stands of bamboo to the shallow, sun-dappled water, helping the less sure-footed as they went. On the guide's invitation, Sylvester stepped into the creek, closed her eyes and raised her hands in prayer. "I felt what my mom was saying about honoring the ancestors, like my ancestors would want me to get into that water and retrace their steps," she said. "And even just taking off my shoes and feeling the same ground that they walked on, getting into the water, I just feel like I came out of that water a different person." REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

