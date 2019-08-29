Mother and daughter revisit family's slavery past in Ghana
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana August 12, 2019. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian...more
Tani Sanchez meets with Nana Boakye Yam Ababio II, Chief of Nkwantakese, inside his palace in Ashanti Region, Ghana. Their family's journey began nearly two centuries before on a sugarcane plantation in Louisiana -- and, before that, the homeland to...more
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester are welcomed by a tour guide upon their arrival with other members of a heritage tour group at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport. The advent of genetic testing gave Sanchez hope that DNA could shed...more
Members of a heritage tour group enact how slaves were transported before being shipped across the Atlantic in centuries past, at the Assin Manso river, Ghana. After arriving in the sprawling, humid Ghanaian capital, Accra, Sanchez and her daughter...more
Members of a heritage tour group hug each other after paying respects to enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river, where slaves bathed for the last time before being shipped across the Atlantic in centuries past, Assin Manso, Ghana....more
Tani Sanchez pays her respects with others to their enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river. They picked their way down the bank past stands of bamboo to the shallow, sun-dappled water, helping the less sure-footed as they went. On the guide's...more
A member of a heritage tour group pays her respect to enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A member of a heritage tour group says a prayer to her enslaved ancestors at the Assin Manso river. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Miriam Allen, a 62-year-old retired urban planner from New York, reacts as she reflects her ancestral history at the Assin Manso river. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Fishermen tend their boats and fishing nets as members of a heritage tour group visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng
Cannons are seen at the Cape Coast castle during a tour for members of a heritage tour group in Cape Coast, Ghana. In the dungeon of a slave fort, they stood together in shocked silence as they heard how the floor beneath their feet was still grouted...more
Members of a heritage tour group visit the Cape Coast castle. "I have taught introduction to African American studies and I have taught slavery, but there is something about being here and actually walking on the path and looking at the dungeons and...more
A bus transporting members of a heritage tour group is driven along a street in Kumasi, Ashanti region, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Chief of Nkwantakese, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio II, welcomes members of a heritage tour group in Ashanti region. During a traditional Ashanti "durbar" ceremony of drumming and dance outside Kumasi, a local chief formally welcomed them back to the tribe...more
Chief of Nkwantakese, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio II, performs a traditional dance in front of members of a heritage tour group visiting his village, in Ashanti region. In a small courtyard, musicians in black-and-white robes beat waist-high drums as the...more
A member of a heritage tour group shakes hands with Nana Boakye Yam Ababio II, Chief of Nkwantakese, inside his palace in Ashanti region. The tour group lined up to greet the chief one by one. After stooping to shake his hand, Sanchez returned to her...more
Staff bearer stands at the palace of Nana Boakye Yam Ababio II, Chief of Nkwantakese, as he welcomes members of a heritage tour group. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A child is seen in the door frame on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Coast. As Sanchez and her daughter prepared to fly home from Ghana, Sylvester talked excitedly about her hope that black people in the diaspora might eventually take...more
Members of a heritage tour group stand near a statue of Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah in Accra. "Everyone has a homeland. People go, 'Oh I'm from Ireland, I'm from Scotland.' Being African American, I tell people I'm from New Orleans, like...more
Members of a heritage tour group take part in a traditional dance performance at Ghana's National Theatre in Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
