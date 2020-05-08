Motherhood in a pandemic
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to...more
Doctor Meryem Bouchbika hugs her two young girls before going to bed at home in Sale, Morocco April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leila Bensghir
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday,...more
Juan Jesus Pan, 61, a studio photographer, poses for a portrait as he holds a photograph of his deceased mother Ana, who died a month ago, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder...more
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with...more
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home facing a coronavirus outbreak in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have contended with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home,...more
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works in...more
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, wearing a protective mask, hugs her 4-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli, after she returns home from a long shift looking after COVID-19 patients in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital. "If Petra hugs...more
Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020....more
Albert Camphyn waves to his mother Simone De Zaeytijd, 98, as he stands on an aerial platform installed outside the care home Le Cinquantenaire Orpea, allowing people to stay in touch with their loved ones, in Brussels, Belgium April 27,...more
Maricarmen Moreno, 49, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her daughter Nuria (bottom), 10, and her sons Javier (L), 18, and Daniel, 15, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with her doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman and child wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Betty Fernandez waves at her 95-year-old mother Alicia Tamayo at Eatonville Care Centre where several residents died of the coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Maria Jose Garcia, 47, an intensive care unit nurse, poses for a portrait while being kissed by her son Cayetano (L), 12, and her daughter Marta, 16, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Giovana, 12, cooks with her mother Danielle de Angelis during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Zac, 8, has his hair cut by his mother in a garden in Keele, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Aida Carrasco (R), 30, and her partner Esther Leon, 33, shop assistants, pose for a portrait with their four-year-old twins children Daniela (2nd L) and Hugo, who were conceived by them with the R.O.P.A method (Reception of Oocytes from Partner), in...more
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-years old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sonia Ortiz, 41, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her son Curro, 4, who has Down syndrome, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A 77-year-old woman (L) looks on as her 94-year-old mother is given a medical examination by doctors from the Ecuadorian health ministry's rapid response team for the coronavirus after showing symptoms, at their home in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 29,...more
A boy helps his mother to put on a mask in Sidon, Lebanon April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Rocio Jimenez, 34, a greengrocer, poses for a portrait with her daughter Lola, two months old, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.