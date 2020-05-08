Motherhood in a pandemic

Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease. But news that COVID-19 patients were checking into her intensive care unit in April prompted her to make some changes. "I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot." The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority. "The vertical transmission was what I was afraid of, not so much my getting sick, but the baby getting sick," Salinas said. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

