Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 8, 2020 | 2:19pm EDT

Motherhood in a pandemic

Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due to lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due to lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
1 / 30
Doctor Meryem Bouchbika hugs her two young girls before going to bed at home in Sale, Morocco April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leila Bensghir

Doctor Meryem Bouchbika hugs her two young girls before going to bed at home in Sale, Morocco April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leila Bensghir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Doctor Meryem Bouchbika hugs her two young girls before going to bed at home in Sale, Morocco April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leila Bensghir
Close
2 / 30
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease. But news that COVID-19 patients were checking into her intensive care unit in April prompted her to make some changes. "I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot." The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority. "The vertical transmission was what I was afraid of, not so much my getting sick, but the baby getting sick," Salinas said.&nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease. But news that COVID-19 patients were checking into her intensive care unit in April prompted her to make some changes. "I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot." The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority. "The vertical transmission was what I was afraid of, not so much my getting sick, but the baby getting sick," Salinas said. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
3 / 30
Juan Jesus Pan, 61, a studio photographer, poses for a portrait as he holds a photograph of his deceased mother Ana, who died a month ago, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Juan Jesus Pan, 61, a studio photographer, poses for a portrait as he holds a photograph of his deceased mother Ana, who died a month ago, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Juan Jesus Pan, 61, a studio photographer, poses for a portrait as he holds a photograph of his deceased mother Ana, who died a month ago, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 30
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder for the two-year-old Palestinian who had to undergo the procedure in Israel while his family was kept away by coronavirus closures. He was reunited with his mother, who whisked him into her arms after he arrived in a van, escorted by medical personnel, at a checkpoint on the boundary between Israel and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder for the two-year-old Palestinian who had to undergo the procedure in Israel while his family was kept away by coronavirus closures. He was reunited with his mother, who whisked him into her arms after he arrived in a van, escorted by medical personnel, at a checkpoint on the boundary between Israel and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 30
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 30
Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with life-threatening complications. Medical staff at her local hospital advised her to seek treatment in Ahvaz, Iran, where she gave birth via C-section three months before her due date. Rafiqa remained at her newborn's side for 20 days, until the medical staff advised her to return to Basra while Seif recovered in the neonatal intensive care unit. About two weeks ago, the family finally received the good news: Seif was strong enough to make the trip back to Iraq. But by then, the border between Iran and Iraq had already shut down due to both governments' efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since the border closure on March 8, 2020, the two-hour car drive from Basra to Ahvaz had become impossible.

Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with life-threatening complications. Medical staff at her local hospital advised her to seek treatment in Ahvaz, Iran, where she gave birth via C-section three months before her due date. Rafiqa remained at her newborn's side for 20 days, until the medical staff advised her to return to Basra while Seif recovered in the neonatal intensive care unit. About two weeks ago, the family finally received the good news: Seif was strong enough to make the trip back to Iraq. But by then, the border between Iran and Iraq had already shut down due to both governments' efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since the border closure on March 8, 2020, the two-hour car drive from Basra to Ahvaz had become impossible.
Close
7 / 30
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home facing a coronavirus outbreak in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home facing a coronavirus outbreak in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home facing a coronavirus outbreak in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
8 / 30
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
9 / 30
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have contended with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have contended with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have contended with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 30
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works in Manhattan, New York City, April 16, 2020. Adames sent her daughter to live with her mother. She recently caught herself snapping at her in a text exchange. "Today kind of broke my heart," she said. "She needs her mom. She don't need Jenny the funeral director." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works in Manhattan, New York City, April 16, 2020. Adames sent her daughter to live with her mother. She recently caught herself snapping at her in a text exchange. "Today kind of broke my heart," she said. "She needs her mom. She don't need Jenny the funeral director." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 30
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Pierre Boule and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame at Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 30
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, wearing a protective mask, hugs her 4-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli, after she returns home from a long shift looking after COVID-19 patients in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital. "If Petra hugs me, I am afraid that after 15 days she gets ill...I think it's my fault. So I have to try to rationalize the situation and think that I am doing it for a greater good," Bartalena said. This picture was taken by Cecilia's husband and Petra's father, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2020. &nbsp;Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, wearing a protective mask, hugs her 4-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli, after she returns home from a long shift looking after COVID-19 patients in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital. "If Petra hugs...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, wearing a protective mask, hugs her 4-year-old daughter Petra Marianelli, after she returns home from a long shift looking after COVID-19 patients in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital. "If Petra hugs me, I am afraid that after 15 days she gets ill...I think it's my fault. So I have to try to rationalize the situation and think that I am doing it for a greater good," Bartalena said. This picture was taken by Cecilia's husband and Petra's father, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, April 1, 2020.  Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Close
14 / 30
Albert Camphyn waves to his mother Simone De Zaeytijd, 98, as he stands on an aerial platform installed outside the care home Le Cinquantenaire Orpea, allowing people to stay in touch with their loved ones, in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Yves Herman

Albert Camphyn waves to his mother Simone De Zaeytijd, 98, as he stands on an aerial platform installed outside the care home Le Cinquantenaire Orpea, allowing people to stay in touch with their loved ones, in Brussels, Belgium April 27,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Albert Camphyn waves to his mother Simone De Zaeytijd, 98, as he stands on an aerial platform installed outside the care home Le Cinquantenaire Orpea, allowing people to stay in touch with their loved ones, in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 30
Maricarmen Moreno, 49, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her daughter Nuria (bottom), 10, and her sons Javier (L), 18, and Daniel, 15, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Maricarmen Moreno, 49, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her daughter Nuria (bottom), 10, and her sons Javier (L), 18, and Daniel, 15, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Maricarmen Moreno, 49, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her daughter Nuria (bottom), 10, and her sons Javier (L), 18, and Daniel, 15, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 30
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with her doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of Susan Taylor, a licensed midwife, where Pedroza plans to give birth, in Fort Worth, Texas,&nbsp;April 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with her doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with her doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of Susan Taylor, a licensed midwife, where Pedroza plans to give birth, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
17 / 30
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
18 / 30
A woman and child wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman and child wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A woman and child wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 30
Betty Fernandez waves at her 95-year-old mother Alicia Tamayo at Eatonville Care Centre where several residents died of the coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Betty Fernandez waves at her 95-year-old mother Alicia Tamayo at Eatonville Care Centre where several residents died of the coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Betty Fernandez waves at her 95-year-old mother Alicia Tamayo at Eatonville Care Centre where several residents died of the coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
20 / 30
Maria Jose Garcia, 47, an intensive care unit nurse, poses for a portrait while being kissed by her son Cayetano (L), 12, and her daughter Marta, 16, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Maria Jose Garcia, 47, an intensive care unit nurse, poses for a portrait while being kissed by her son Cayetano (L), 12, and her daughter Marta, 16, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Maria Jose Garcia, 47, an intensive care unit nurse, poses for a portrait while being kissed by her son Cayetano (L), 12, and her daughter Marta, 16, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 30
Giovana, 12, cooks with her mother Danielle de Angelis during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Giovana, 12, cooks with her mother Danielle de Angelis during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Giovana, 12, cooks with her mother Danielle de Angelis during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
22 / 30
Zac, 8, has his hair cut by his mother in a garden in Keele, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Zac, 8, has his hair cut by his mother in a garden in Keele, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Zac, 8, has his hair cut by his mother in a garden in Keele, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
23 / 30
Aida Carrasco (R), 30, and her partner Esther Leon, 33, shop assistants, pose for a portrait with their four-year-old twins children Daniela (2nd L) and Hugo, who were conceived by them with the R.O.P.A method (Reception of Oocytes from Partner), in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Aida Carrasco (R), 30, and her partner Esther Leon, 33, shop assistants, pose for a portrait with their four-year-old twins children Daniela (2nd L) and Hugo, who were conceived by them with the R.O.P.A method (Reception of Oocytes from Partner), in...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Aida Carrasco (R), 30, and her partner Esther Leon, 33, shop assistants, pose for a portrait with their four-year-old twins children Daniela (2nd L) and Hugo, who were conceived by them with the R.O.P.A method (Reception of Oocytes from Partner), in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
24 / 30
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-years old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-years old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-years old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 30
Sonia Ortiz, 41, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her son Curro, 4, who has Down syndrome, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sonia Ortiz, 41, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her son Curro, 4, who has Down syndrome, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Sonia Ortiz, 41, a housewife, poses for a portrait as she is embraced by her son Curro, 4, who has Down syndrome, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
26 / 30
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 30
A 77-year-old woman (L) looks on as her 94-year-old mother is given a medical examination by doctors from the Ecuadorian health ministry's rapid response team for the coronavirus after showing symptoms, at their home in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

A 77-year-old woman (L) looks on as her 94-year-old mother is given a medical examination by doctors from the Ecuadorian health ministry's rapid response team for the coronavirus after showing symptoms, at their home in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 29,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A 77-year-old woman (L) looks on as her 94-year-old mother is given a medical examination by doctors from the Ecuadorian health ministry's rapid response team for the coronavirus after showing symptoms, at their home in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Close
28 / 30
A boy helps his mother to put on a mask in Sidon, Lebanon April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A boy helps his mother to put on a mask in Sidon, Lebanon April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A boy helps his mother to put on a mask in Sidon, Lebanon April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
29 / 30
Rocio Jimenez, 34, a greengrocer, poses for a portrait with her daughter Lola, two months old, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Rocio Jimenez, 34, a greengrocer, poses for a portrait with her daughter Lola, two months old, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Rocio Jimenez, 34, a greengrocer, poses for a portrait with her daughter Lola, two months old, in Ronda, Spain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough...

Next Slideshows

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.

12:41pm EDT
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

May 07 2020
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

May 06 2020
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

May 01 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.

UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast