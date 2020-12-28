Edition:
Pictures | Sun Dec 27, 2020 | 11:45pm EST

Motor home explosion rocks Nashville

Investigators work near the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A vehicle burns near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A recreational vehicle that exploded on 2nd Ave N and injured three people is seen in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Mandatory credit METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A vehicle burns near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
General view of a damaged shop at the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. NASHVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
General view of the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. NASHVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Debris litters the road near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Elliott Anderson/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS.

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A damaged building is seen near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Investigators work near the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Investigators work near the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Nashville Metro Police Chief John Drake (L) and officers Amanda Topping, Michael Sipos, James Luellen, Brenna Hosey, and James Wells embrace after a news conference held to discuss the Christmas Day motor home explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, December 27, 2020. &nbsp; Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A neighbor watches as law enforcement officers gather to investigate information arising the day after a downtown Nashville explosion, outside a duplex house in Antioch, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Law enforcement officers gather to investigate information arising the day after a downtown Nashville explosion, outside a duplex house in Antioch, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Law enforcement officers gather to investigate information arising the day after a downtown Nashville explosion, outside a duplex house in Antioch, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
The ATF truck passes the Ryman as investigators work near the site of an explosion from the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Investigators work near the site of an explosion from the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A motorcycle is seen parked on closed Broadway street as investigators work near the site of an explosion from the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Investigators work near the site of an explosion from the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
