Mon Jun 3, 2019

Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Members of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue look on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019

Members of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue look on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Members of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue look on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019

Mount Etna erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
