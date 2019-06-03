Mount Etna erupts
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Members of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue look on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
