Mount Sinabung erupts

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS

Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/ Surianto Sembiring / via REUTERS

Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. TWITTER/@edykbarus/via REUTERS

