Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston
A mourner puts his fist into the air while viewing the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man gestures as he pays his respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Texas Governor Greg Abbott pays his respects during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners are guided into the church during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
Mourner Jacqueline Madde passes by the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men carry the coffin of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man wears a t-shirt depicting George Floyd during his public viewing in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
General view during the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men move the coffin containing the body of George Floyd ahead of a public visitation in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A hearse carrying the coffin of George Floyd arrives at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
TV satellite antennas are seen next to a cross ahead of the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
