Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2020 | 1:59pm EDT

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston

A mourner puts his fist into the air while viewing the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

A mourner puts his fist into the air while viewing the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A mourner puts his fist into the air while viewing the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 17
A man gestures as he pays his respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man gestures as he pays his respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man gestures as he pays his respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 17
Texas Governor Greg Abbott pays his respects during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pays his respects during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Texas Governor Greg Abbott pays his respects during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Mourners are guided into the church during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners are guided into the church during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Mourners are guided into the church during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Mourner Jacqueline Madde passes by the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Mourner Jacqueline Madde passes by the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Mourner Jacqueline Madde passes by the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 17
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A woman reacts during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 17
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 17
Men carry the coffin of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men carry the coffin of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Men carry the coffin of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 17
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 17
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People pay their respects during the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 17
A man wears a t-shirt depicting George Floyd during his public viewing in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man wears a t-shirt depicting George Floyd during his public viewing in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man wears a t-shirt depicting George Floyd during his public viewing in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 17
General view during the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

General view during the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
General view during the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 17
Men move the coffin containing the body of George Floyd ahead of a public visitation in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men move the coffin containing the body of George Floyd ahead of a public visitation in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Men move the coffin containing the body of George Floyd ahead of a public visitation in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 17
A hearse carrying the coffin of George Floyd arrives at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A hearse carrying the coffin of George Floyd arrives at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A hearse carrying the coffin of George Floyd arrives at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 17
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 17
TV satellite antennas are seen next to a cross ahead of the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TV satellite antennas are seen next to a cross ahead of the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
TV satellite antennas are seen next to a cross ahead of the public viewing for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 8.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

Next Slideshows

Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

In cities and towns across America, the biggest civil rights protests in more than 50 years demanded a transformation of U.S. criminal justice.

1:21pm EDT
Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

12:06pm EDT
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

11:28am EDT
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in...

10:00am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. protests stoke backlash against deadly cops in Brazil

U.S. protests stoke backlash against deadly cops in Brazil

The killing of João Pedro by police and other recent complaints of police brutality are boiling over in Brazil with nationwide marches against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, as U.S. demonstrations and a global debate over racial violence by police spurs a reckoning in the country.

Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

Weekend of outrage: Protests across America

In cities and towns across America, the biggest civil rights protests in more than 50 years demanded a transformation of U.S. criminal justice.

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast