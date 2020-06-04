Edition:
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People attend a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shareeduh Tate, family member of George Floyd, reacts during his memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Martin Luther King III and his family are seen during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Tiffany Haddish attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Tyrese Gibson attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People stand outside during George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Actor Kevin Hart and musician Ludacris attend a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rodney Floyd speaks during a memorial service for his brother George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a white rose as he stands outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Representative Ilhan Omar is seen before George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Hip-hop artist T.I. hugs reverend Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is pictured during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson talks with Senator Amy Klobuchar during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Amy Klobuchar pays her respects. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson prays in front of George Floyd's coffin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People look at the casket of George Floyd ahead of his memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Tina Smith pays her respects. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People gather outside the memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman wearing a face mask cries outside the memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bishop Hezekiah Walker attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man gestures as he stands outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reverend Al Sharpton talks with Reverend Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People stand outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Philonise Floyd speaks during a memorial service for his brother George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People stand outside during George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Leah Millis

