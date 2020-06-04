Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People attend a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shareeduh Tate, family member of George Floyd, reacts during his memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reverend Al Sharpton speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Martin Luther King III and his family are seen during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Tiffany Haddish attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tyrese Gibson attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stand outside during George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Actor Kevin Hart and musician Ludacris attend a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rodney Floyd speaks during a memorial service for his brother George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man holds a white rose as he stands outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Representative Ilhan Omar is seen before George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Hip-hop artist T.I. hugs reverend Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is pictured during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson talks with Senator Amy Klobuchar during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Amy Klobuchar pays her respects. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson prays in front of George Floyd's coffin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People look at the casket of George Floyd ahead of his memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Tina Smith pays her respects. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People gather outside the memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman wearing a face mask cries outside the memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Bishop Hezekiah Walker attends a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man gestures as he stands outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reverend Al Sharpton talks with Reverend Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stand outside during a memorial service for George Floyd. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Philonise Floyd speaks during a memorial service for his brother George Floyd. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stand outside during George Floyd's memorial service. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage
National Guard troops have been activated in several states to assist local law enforcement as huge crowds defy curfews and take to the streets in sometimes...
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage
National Guard troops have been activated in several states to assist local law enforcement as huge crowds defy curfews and take to the streets in sometimes violent protests that prompted President Trump to threaten to send in the military.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
Thousands of demonstrators massed near the White House for another night as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled.
Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial
Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory.
Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.
UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst hit in the world.
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.