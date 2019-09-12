Edition:
Mourners stampede as Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe lies in state

A mourner is put on a stretcher after being involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. There was a brief stampede, as people rushed forward to get their chance to catch a glimpse of their former leader. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Mourners look on during the viewing of Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners are involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the at Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the military try to control the crowd after the public was invited to view Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A mourner is put on a stretcher after being involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers try to control the crowd after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A mourner gestures at Rufaro stadium where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A mourner reacts after viewing Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners react after viewing Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium to view the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium in Harare, September 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa stands next to Grace Mugabe, after receiving the body of her husband in Harare, September 11. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at the 'Blue Roof', his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, September 11. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband at her residence in Borrowdale, Harare, September 11. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

