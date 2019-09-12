Mourners stampede as Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe lies in state

A mourner is put on a stretcher after being involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. There was a brief stampede, as people rushed forward to get their chance to catch a...more

A mourner is put on a stretcher after being involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body at the Rufaro stadium, September 12. There was a brief stampede, as people rushed forward to get their chance to catch a glimpse of their former leader. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

