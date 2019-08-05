Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 5, 2019 | 2:20pm EDT

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourners taking part in a vigil at El Paso High School after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A woman reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Mourners attend a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Serenity Lara cries during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A vigil attendee holds a sign during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A mourner holds a candle during a vigil at scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A mourner takes part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, in Ciudad Juarez, August 3. REUTERS/Carlos Sanchez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington, August 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Chalk writing lines the street near the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of thhe mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Mourners pay their respects a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Mourners attend a vigil at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Mourners gather for a vigil following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People pray during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Amber Ruiz and Jazmyn Blake embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A mourner holds a candle during a vigil at scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A mourner leaves a candle at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People gather for a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Veronica and Kayla Espresion light candles at a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. The placard reads, 'This is caused by racism'. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A woman prays during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Local and state politicians and business leaders join community members for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
