Mourning after back-to-back shootings
Mourners taking part in a vigil at El Paso High School after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A woman reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mourners attend a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Serenity Lara cries during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A vigil attendee holds a sign during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A mourner holds a candle during a vigil at scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A mourner takes part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, in Ciudad Juarez, August 3. REUTERS/Carlos Sanchez
A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington, August 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Chalk writing lines the street near the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of thhe mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mourners pay their respects a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Mourners attend a vigil at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Mourners gather for a vigil following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People pray during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Amber Ruiz and Jazmyn Blake embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A mourner holds a candle during a vigil at scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A mourner leaves a candle at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gather for a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Veronica and Kayla Espresion light candles at a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 4. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, August 4. The placard reads, 'This is caused by racism'. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman prays during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Local and state politicians and business leaders join community members for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
