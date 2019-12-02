Mourning after London Bridge stabbing attack
People embrace each other in front of placards and tributes to victims on London Bridge, December 2, 2019. London held a vigil for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that...more
Jack Merritt, 25, (L) and Saskia Jones, 23, both former students active in a program on prisoner rehabilitation, were killed on Friday when Usman Khan went on the rampage with kitchen knives at a conference about the program beside London...more
Members of the public attend a vigil for victims of a fatal attack on London Bridge in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flowers are laid down for the victims at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
At the vigil, London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the British capital had gathered "in a spirit of defiance to say that London will never be cowed or intimidated by terrorism." REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
"The best way to defeat this hatred is not by turning on one another but is by focusing on the values that bind us to take hope from the heroism of ordinary Londoners and emergency services who ran towards danger." REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Friday's attack has become a political issue ahead of the Dec. 12 election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a tougher stance on the release of prisoners if his Conservatives win a majority, criticizing the Centre-left opposition Labour...more
Amid the political and media rhetoric, the father of one of the dead called on the media and politicians not to use his son to justify division or hatred. "Don't use my son's death, and his and his colleague's photos - to promote your vile...more
Saskia Jones, one of two victims of the London bridge stabbing attack, is seen in this undated image. Both the dead were involved in the University of Cambridge's Learning Together program to help educate and rehabilitate prisoners, which was holding...more
Johnson and Corbyn both attended the vigil in Guildhall Yard, in the heart of the City of London, held to honor the dead, those injured, the emergency services and the members of the public who intervened. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman checks her mobile phone next to signs with slogans during a vigil for victims of a fatal attack on London Bridge December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers attend a vigil for victims of a fatal attack on London Bridge December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer stands next to a cordoned area at the scene of a fatal attack on London Bridge December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A commuter looks at flowers and signs left at the scene of a fatal attack on London Bridge December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Commuters walk past the scene of a fatal attack on London Bridge December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People embrace in front of messages of condolence and floral tributes near the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Messages of condolence and floral tributes, including a photograph of victim Jack Merritt, are seen near the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Forensic tents are seen outside a property, which is being searched in connection with the stabbing, in Stafford, Britain, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Forensics officers are seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Empty buses are pictured at London Bridge after a stabbing incident, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
