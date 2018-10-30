Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

People walk past a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People walk past a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk past a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 25
Mourners line up to pay their respects at visitation services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners line up to pay their respects at visitation services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Mourners line up to pay their respects at visitation services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 25
A group of Sikhs gather for a candlelight vigil following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A group of Sikhs gather for a candlelight vigil following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A group of Sikhs gather for a candlelight vigil following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
3 / 25
Monks pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monks pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Monks pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 25
A man prays outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man prays outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A man prays outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 25
People gather for a candlelight vigil held following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People gather for a candlelight vigil held following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People gather for a candlelight vigil held following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
6 / 25
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 25
A man reacts at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man reacts at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A man reacts at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 25
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
9 / 25
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
10 / 25
Pupils from the Yeshiva Girls School pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pupils from the Yeshiva Girls School pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Pupils from the Yeshiva Girls School pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 25
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 25
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 25
Mourners attend a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners attend a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Mourners attend a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 25
Mourners fill a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners fill a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Mourners fill a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 25
A woman places flowers on an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman places flowers on an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A woman places flowers on an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 25
An image of Israeli and American flags with the wording, "We are with you - Pittsburgh" is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, in solidarity with the victims of a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An image of Israeli and American flags with the wording, "We are with you - Pittsburgh" is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, in solidarity with the victims of a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
An image of Israeli and American flags with the wording, "We are with you - Pittsburgh" is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, in solidarity with the victims of a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 25
Posters at Heinz field honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Posters at Heinz field honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Posters at Heinz field honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 25
A sign in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting at Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A sign in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting at Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A sign in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting at Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 25
Flowers and candles are placed outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Flowers and candles are placed outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Flowers and candles are placed outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
20 / 25
People visit an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People visit an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
People visit an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 25
A child carries a flower as he visits an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child carries a flower as he visits an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A child carries a flower as he visits an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 25
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??

People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??
Close
23 / 25
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
24 / 25
Fans hold signs at Heinz field to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fans hold signs at Heinz field to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Fans hold signs at Heinz field to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Next Slideshows

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

9:20am EDT
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

9:15am EDT
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

8:55am EDT
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the...

Oct 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Rising waters flood parts of the Italian city.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.

Migrants clash with police at Guatemala-Mexico border

Migrants clash with police at Guatemala-Mexico border

A group of migrants, part of a caravan en route to the U.S., clash with Mexican police as they break through a gate at the Guatemala-Mexico border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast