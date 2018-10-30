Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
People walk past a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mourners line up to pay their respects at visitation services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A group of Sikhs gather for a candlelight vigil following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Monks pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man prays outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gather for a candlelight vigil held following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man reacts at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather for a candlelight vigil in Queens, New York, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Pupils from the Yeshiva Girls School pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mourners attend a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mourners fill a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman places flowers on an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An image of Israeli and American flags with the wording, "We are with you - Pittsburgh" is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, in solidarity with the victims of a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Posters at Heinz field honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
A sign in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting at Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Flowers and candles are placed outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People visit an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child carries a flower as he visits an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Fans hold signs at Heinz field to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, October 28, 2018. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
