Mourning after Russia mall fire
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People stay next to caskets with the victims of a shopping mall fire during a funeral ceremony in cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People attend a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
A view shows the burnt facade of a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
Ambulances are parked near the scene of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
An emergency service worker removes debris at the fire-damaged shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A woman holds photographs during a rally after the shopping mall fire in central Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
An employee lowers a flag to half-mast on the roof of the city administration building on the day of national mourning in Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People react as they walk to a funeral ceremony for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People gather near coffins during a funeral for victims at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People release balloons as they gather to commemorate the victims on the day of national mourning in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
People gather to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire on the day of national mourning in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. The word, composed of photographs, reads "Memory". REUTERS/Marina Lisova
A woman reacts over a casket during a funeral ceremony in a cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People hold a rally after the shopping mall fire near the building of a local administration in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
People hold placards as they stand near lit candles arranged to read "Kemerovo" during a rally demanding safety at Pushkin Square in central Moscow, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People mourn victims of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo at an impromptu memorial in central Stavropol, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
