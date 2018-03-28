Edition:
Pictures | Wed Mar 28, 2018

Mourning after Russia mall fire

A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People stay next to caskets with the victims of a shopping mall fire during a funeral ceremony in cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

People stay next to caskets with the victims of a shopping mall fire during a funeral ceremony in cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People stay next to caskets with the victims of a shopping mall fire during a funeral ceremony in cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People react during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People attend a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

People attend a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People attend a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
A view shows the burnt facade of a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

A view shows the burnt facade of a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A view shows the burnt facade of a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
Ambulances are parked near the scene of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

Ambulances are parked near the scene of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Ambulances are parked near the scene of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
An emergency service worker removes debris at the fire-damaged shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

An emergency service worker removes debris at the fire-damaged shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
An emergency service worker removes debris at the fire-damaged shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A woman holds photographs during a rally after the shopping mall fire in central Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

A woman holds photographs during a rally after the shopping mall fire in central Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A woman holds photographs during a rally after the shopping mall fire in central Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
An employee lowers a flag to half-mast on the roof of the city administration building on the day of national mourning in Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An employee lowers a flag to half-mast on the roof of the city administration building on the day of national mourning in Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
An employee lowers a flag to half-mast on the roof of the city administration building on the day of national mourning in Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People react as they walk to a funeral ceremony for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

People react as they walk to a funeral ceremony for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People react as they walk to a funeral ceremony for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People gather near coffins during a funeral for victims at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

People gather near coffins during a funeral for victims at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People gather near coffins during a funeral for victims at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
People release balloons as they gather to commemorate the victims on the day of national mourning in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

People release balloons as they gather to commemorate the victims on the day of national mourning in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People release balloons as they gather to commemorate the victims on the day of national mourning in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
People gather to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire on the day of national mourning in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. The word, composed of photographs, reads "Memory". REUTERS/Marina Lisova

People gather to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire on the day of national mourning in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. The word, composed of photographs, reads "Memory". REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People gather to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire on the day of national mourning in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. The word, composed of photographs, reads "Memory". REUTERS/Marina Lisova
A woman reacts over a casket during a funeral ceremony in a cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

A woman reacts over a casket during a funeral ceremony in a cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A woman reacts over a casket during a funeral ceremony in a cathedral in Kemerovo, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People hold a rally after the shopping mall fire near the building of a local administration in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

People hold a rally after the shopping mall fire near the building of a local administration in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
People hold a rally after the shopping mall fire near the building of a local administration in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova
People hold placards as they stand near lit candles arranged to read "Kemerovo" during a rally demanding safety at Pushkin Square in central Moscow, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People hold placards as they stand near lit candles arranged to read "Kemerovo" during a rally demanding safety at Pushkin Square in central Moscow, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
People hold placards as they stand near lit candles arranged to read "Kemerovo" during a rally demanding safety at Pushkin Square in central Moscow, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People mourn victims of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo at an impromptu memorial in central Stavropol, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People mourn victims of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo at an impromptu memorial in central Stavropol, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
People mourn victims of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo at an impromptu memorial in central Stavropol, Russia March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
