Mourning after Texas school shooting
Ten roses are left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
James Otto places a photo at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crosses bearing the names of of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chaplains pray at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Houston police officers put their shoes back on following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Houston police officer holds his daughter following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners hold candles during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Candles are lit behind images of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School during a vigil in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The Texas state flag flag flys at half mast outside the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A road sign is seen in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A graduating senior's cap from Alvin High School is seen during prayer services at the Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Makeshift memorials are seen left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Daniel Hernandez, a local imam, comforts Dih-Anaa Forero of Missouri City, near the site of the shooting at the Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
