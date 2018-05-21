Edition:
Mourning after Texas school shooting

Ten roses are left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
James Otto places a photo at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Mourners pray at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Crosses bearing the names of of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Chaplains pray at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Houston police officers put their shoes back on following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A Houston police officer holds his daughter following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mourners hold candles during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Candles are lit behind images of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School during a vigil in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Texas state flag flag flys at half mast outside the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in League City, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A road sign is seen in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A graduating senior's cap from Alvin High School is seen during prayer services at the Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Makeshift memorials are seen left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Daniel Hernandez, a local imam, comforts Dih-Anaa Forero of Missouri City, near the site of the shooting at the Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
