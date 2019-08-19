Mourning after the El Paso shooting
Mourners attend the public visitation service of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, to which her husband Antonio Basco had invited the community in El Paso, Texas, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man puts flowers inside a hearse of one of the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store during a tribute in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People carry flowers during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People put flowers during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in the growing memorial in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mariachis play during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in the growing memorial in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman is seen during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People gather during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People gather during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in the growing memorial in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People carry flowers during a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The coffin containing the body of Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, is pictured during her wake in El Paso, August 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mourners attend the public visitation service of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, to which her husband Antonio Basco had invited the community in El Paso, August 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, touches a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife, at a memorial for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, August 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Mourners attend the public visitation service of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, to which her husband Antonio Basco had invited the community in El Paso, August 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, is embraced next to her coffin at a visitation service to which he had invited the public in El Paso, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, stands next to her coffin at a visitation service to which he had invited the public in El Paso, August 16. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Antonio Basco (L), whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, is embraced at a visitation service to which he had invited the public in El Paso, August 16. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A U.S. Army soldier salutes during the public visitation service of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, to which her husband Antonio Basco had invited the community in El Paso, August 16. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, kneels next to a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife, at a memorial for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, August 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
