Pictures | Wed Apr 25, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

Mourning after Toronto van attack

Mourners attend a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A child attends a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner attends a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Toronto Mayor, John Tory, attends a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mourners attend a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford attends a candle light vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner prays before a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner leaves a message at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner attends a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Native leaders perform a traditional prayer at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A mourner writes a message on a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Flowers and messages are left by mourners at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner writes a message on a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner writes a message on a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner visits a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners attend a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mounted police stand by as mourners visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners attend a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A Musllm prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Mourners view a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A Muslim prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A mourner visits a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
