Mourning after Toronto van attack
Mourners attend a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child attends a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner attends a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Toronto Mayor, John Tory, attends a candlelit vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford attends a candle light vigil at the makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner prays before a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner leaves a message at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner attends a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Native leaders perform a traditional prayer at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner writes a message on a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Flowers and messages are left by mourners at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner visits a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mounted police stand by as mourners visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Musllm prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners view a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Muslim prays at a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mourner visits a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
