Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings
Melissa Min (L) attends a vigil with her son James in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. Min's sign reads "Stop Asian Hate," and her son's sign reads "Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!"...more
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Flowers and a poster are left outside Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People grieve outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People leave flowers outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington,...more
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Alexis Lin (L) and Rania Bakrhi attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People wave a large "AAPI Against Hate" sign at honking cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17,...more
Renton City Council member Kim-Khanh Van leads chants on a bullhorn during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington,...more
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias, in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip
After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally...
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden...
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have...
Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
