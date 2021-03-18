Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Mar 18, 2021 | 11:02am EDT

Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings

Melissa Min (L) attends a vigil with her son James in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. Min's sign reads "Stop Asian Hate," and her son's sign reads "Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!" REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Melissa Min (L) attends a vigil with her son James in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. Min's sign reads "Stop Asian Hate," and her son's sign reads "Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!"...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Melissa Min (L) attends a vigil with her son James in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. Min's sign reads "Stop Asian Hate," and her son's sign reads "Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!" REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
1 / 16
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 16
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
3 / 16
Flowers and a poster are left outside Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Flowers and a poster are left outside Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Flowers and a poster are left outside Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 16
People grieve outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People grieve outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 16
People leave flowers outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People leave flowers outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People leave flowers outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 16
Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
7 / 16
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
8 / 16
Alexis Lin (L) and Rania Bakrhi attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Alexis Lin (L) and Rania Bakrhi attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Alexis Lin (L) and Rania Bakrhi attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
9 / 16
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
10 / 16
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
11 / 16
People wave a large "AAPI Against Hate" sign at honking cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People wave a large "AAPI Against Hate" sign at honking cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People wave a large "AAPI Against Hate" sign at honking cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
12 / 16
Renton City Council member Kim-Khanh Van leads chants on a bullhorn during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Renton City Council member Kim-Khanh Van leads chants on a bullhorn during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Renton City Council member Kim-Khanh Van leads chants on a bullhorn during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
13 / 16
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
14 / 16
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People attend a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
15 / 16
People wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias, in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias, in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias, in Newcastle, Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tighten...

Next Slideshows

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally...

9:45am EDT
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden...

8:22am EDT
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have...

Mar 17 2021
Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans

Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans

Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.

Mar 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally time to leave. But not without their pets.

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the pandemic.

Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans

Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans

Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Women create community of dance in Iran

Women create community of dance in Iran

Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.

Mars the wet planet

Mars the wet planet

Somewhere between 30% and 99% of the abundant bodies of water on Mars' surface may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, researchers said, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.

Military tightens grip in Myanmar as protester death toll climbs

Military tightens grip in Myanmar as protester death toll climbs

The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing

Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast