Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on a stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr. at the funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Martha McMullen, Andrew Brown Jr.'s aunt, comforts Brown's brother Antron Brown as he becomes emotional during the funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners stand up and raise their fists during a sermon at the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., joins other family members behind a horse-drawn carriage carrying his father's casket at the start of his funeral procession in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners raise their hands in testimonial during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Doves are released over the coffin of Andrew Brown Jr. as his sons Khalil and Jha'rod Ferebee, other family members and the Reverend Al Sharpton watch at the conclusion of the funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Jamari Ferebee, son of Jha'rod Ferebee and grandson of Andrew Brown Jr., holds up a fan bearing tributes to Brown at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Funeral home personnel roll Andrew Brown Jr.'s casket out of the assembly hall near the conclusion of his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Al Sharpton joins Andrew Brown Jr.'s sons Khalil Ferebee and Jha'rod Ferebee along with attorney Ben Crump in releasing doves at the conclusion of his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman waves towards the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. as it is carried by a horse-drawn carriage during his funeral procession in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Raymond Johnson reacts to a sermon at the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A mourner weeps during the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners hug outside the church at the conclusion of the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Jha'rod Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., wipes his eye with a tissue during his father's funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Jha'rod Ferebee, son of Andrew Brown Jr., carries one of the commemorative pillows that was given to each close relative at the funeral as he leaves the church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Two mourners wear shirts and masks depicting Andrew Brown Jr. before the start of his funeral procession in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A young family member carries his toy shortly before the start of a funeral procession for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., hugs a family member before helping to load his father's casket into a horse-drawn carriage for a funeral procession in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
