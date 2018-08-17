Mourning Aretha Franklin
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A memorial tribute is posted on the Apollo Theater marquee in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A street sign named after singer Aretha Franklin is seen in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Reverend Jesse Jackson talks about singer Aretha Franklin in the chapel of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman tapes flowers by the name of singer Aretha Franklin's name at a makeshift memorial outside the Apollo Theater in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographs of singer Aretha Franklin and her father the late Reverend C.L. Franklin are seen in the "Memory room" of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The marquee of the Fillmore theater shows the word "Respect' in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A mourner adds balloons to a growing memorial in memory of singer Aretha Franklin outside New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
"Aretha" is spray painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The marquee on the Fox Theater shows the word "Respect" in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A makeshift memorial for Aretha Franklin is seen by her name outside the Apollo Theater in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A crowd gathers around Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
