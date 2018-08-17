Edition:
Mourning Aretha Franklin

The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A memorial tribute is posted on the Apollo Theater marquee in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A street sign named after singer Aretha Franklin is seen in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Reverend Jesse Jackson talks about singer Aretha Franklin in the chapel of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A woman tapes flowers by the name of singer Aretha Franklin's name at a makeshift memorial outside the Apollo Theater in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Photographs of singer Aretha Franklin and her father the late Reverend C.L. Franklin are seen in the "Memory room" of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
The marquee of the Fillmore theater shows the word "Respect' in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A mourner adds balloons to a growing memorial in memory of singer Aretha Franklin outside New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
"Aretha" is spray painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
The marquee on the Fox Theater shows the word "Respect" in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in downtown Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A makeshift memorial for Aretha Franklin is seen by her name outside the Apollo Theater in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A crowd gathers around Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
"Aretha" is spray painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station, in memory of singer Aretha Franklin, in the Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.

Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight

Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Duchess of style

Recent fashion from Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

Recreating the happiest day

Elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, recreate their wedding photos ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.

Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, under President Donald Trump's now-abandoned "zero tolerance" policy, are reunified.

Venezuela's taps run dry

Hospitals scrap surgeries and residents forgo showers amid water cuts in Venezuela, the latest addition to a long list of woes in the fifth year of an economic crisis.

Fireworks over Malta

Fireworks light up the sky over Mosta during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Malta.

Debating Cuba's proposed new constitution

Cuba has begun a public debate on issues ranging from one-party rule and socialism to inequality, gay rights, private property and restructuring of the country's government as it moves to replace a Cold War-era constitution.

