Mourning Billy Graham
A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training...more
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged...more
Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in...more
Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more
Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham...more
A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
