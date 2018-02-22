Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 3:25pm EST

Mourning Billy Graham

A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 15
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
2 / 15
A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 15
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 15
Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
5 / 15
Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 15
Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
7 / 15
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
8 / 15
Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 15
A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 15
Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 15
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 15
Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 15
A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 15
Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Warm winter weather hits the east

Warm winter weather hits the east

Next Slideshows

Warm winter weather hits the east

Warm winter weather hits the east

Record breaking warm weather hits the east as people take to the beaches and parks in New York and Washington.

Feb 22 2018
Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Feb 21 2018
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Feb 20 2018
Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.

Feb 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast