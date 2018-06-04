Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off...more
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant at a hospital morgue in Sfax. The boat went down near the southern island of Kerkenna, a tourist spot, in the night to Sunday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The victims were...more
Relatives gather around a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Human traffickers increasingly use Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading to Europe as Libya's coast guard, aided by armed groups,...more
A coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned is seen near at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Security officials said the boat was packed with about 180 migrants, including 80 from other African countries. A survivor said the captain had...more
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. "I survived by clinging to wood for nine hours," he said at a hospital in the southern city of Sfax where...more
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Unemployed Tunisians and other Africans often try to depart in makeshift boats from Tunisia to Sicily in Italy. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Next Slideshows
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
An estimated 25 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades.
Hawaii residents escape new lava flow
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ghosts of Tiananmen
Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
An estimated 25 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades.
Hawaii residents escape new lava flow
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.
Best of Wango Tango
Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
Celebrities go to Washington
Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photography from last month.