Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off...more

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said on Sunday, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close