Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2018 | 9:00am EDT

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said on Sunday, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia June 4, 2018. At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said on Sunday, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
1 / 14
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant at a hospital morgue in Sfax. The boat went down near the southern island of Kerkenna, a tourist spot, in the night to Sunday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The victims were Tunisians and other nationalities, it said, without giving details. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant at a hospital morgue in Sfax. The boat went down near the southern island of Kerkenna, a tourist spot, in the night to Sunday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The victims were...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant at a hospital morgue in Sfax. The boat went down near the southern island of Kerkenna, a tourist spot, in the night to Sunday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The victims were Tunisians and other nationalities, it said, without giving details. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
2 / 14
Relatives gather around a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Human traffickers increasingly use Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading to Europe as Libya's coast guard, aided by armed groups, has tightened controls. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives gather around a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Human traffickers increasingly use Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading to Europe as Libya's coast guard, aided by armed groups,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives gather around a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Human traffickers increasingly use Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading to Europe as Libya's coast guard, aided by armed groups, has tightened controls. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
3 / 14
A coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned is seen near at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Security officials said the boat was packed with about 180 migrants, including 80 from other African countries. A survivor said the captain had abandoned the boat after it started sinking to escape arrest by the coast guard. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned is seen near at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Security officials said the boat was packed with about 180 migrants, including 80 from other African countries. A survivor said the captain had...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned is seen near at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Security officials said the boat was packed with about 180 migrants, including 80 from other African countries. A survivor said the captain had abandoned the boat after it started sinking to escape arrest by the coast guard. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
4 / 14
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. "I survived by clinging to wood for nine hours," he said at a hospital in the southern city of Sfax where dozens of people gathered to look for survivors and identify dead relatives. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. "I survived by clinging to wood for nine hours," he said at a hospital in the southern city of Sfax where...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. "I survived by clinging to wood for nine hours," he said at a hospital in the southern city of Sfax where dozens of people gathered to look for survivors and identify dead relatives. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
5 / 14
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Unemployed Tunisians and other Africans often try to depart in makeshift boats from Tunisia to Sicily in Italy. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Unemployed Tunisians and other Africans often try to depart in makeshift boats from Tunisia to Sicily in Italy. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives carry a coffin containing the body of an immigrant who drowned at a hospital morgue in Sfax. Unemployed Tunisians and other Africans often try to depart in makeshift boats from Tunisia to Sicily in Italy. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
6 / 14
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
7 / 14
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, gather outside a hospital morgue to identify the bodies of their kin in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
8 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
9 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
10 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
11 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
12 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
13 / 14
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A relative of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, reacts as he leaves a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of his family members, in Sfax. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Next Slideshows

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

An estimated 25 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades.

8:40am EDT
Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

8:05am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Jun 03 2018
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the past month.

Jun 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

An estimated 25 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades.

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the past month.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.

Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photography from last month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast