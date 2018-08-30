Mourning for John McCain
The honor guard carries the casket after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during the memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Onlookers pay respects to late U.S. Senator John McCain outside of the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
A motorcade carries the casket of Senator John McCain from the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bystanders look on as a motorcade carrying the casket of Senator John McCain drives from the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the casket of John McCain as family pay respects at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
The Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the casket of John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
Senator John McCain's wife Cindy follows as an Honor Guard carries his casket into a memorial service in Phoenix. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator John McCain's daughter Meghan looks on as an Honor Guard carries his casket out of the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Honor Guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain out of the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Honor Guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain into a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Vice President Joe Biden waits to give a tribute. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Arizona Cardinals football player Larry Fitzgerald Jr. speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tommy Espinoza gives a tribute during the memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Grant Woods gives a tribute during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Bridget McCain speaks during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
The Brophy Student Ensemble sings during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Smith plays the bagpipe during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Jay Smith plays the bagpipe a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
An honor guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain into the North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Former Arizona Diamondbacks player, Luis Gonzalez, tears up following the memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
Mrs. Cindy McCain walks back to the motorcade after paying respects to her husband at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph
