Pictures | Thu Aug 30, 2018 | 4:15pm EDT

Mourning for John McCain

The honor guard carries the casket after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during the memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Onlookers pay respects to late U.S. Senator John McCain outside of the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
A motorcade carries the casket of Senator John McCain from the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Bystanders look on as a motorcade carrying the casket of Senator John McCain drives from the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the casket of John McCain as family pay respects at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the casket of John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Senator John McCain's wife Cindy follows as an Honor Guard carries his casket into a memorial service in Phoenix. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Senator John McCain's daughter Meghan looks on as an Honor Guard carries his casket out of the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
An Honor Guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain out of the Arizona State Capitol to a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
An Honor Guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain into a memorial service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden waits to give a tribute. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Arizona Cardinals football player Larry Fitzgerald Jr. speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Tommy Espinoza gives a tribute during the memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Grant Woods gives a tribute during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Bridget McCain speaks during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The Brophy Student Ensemble sings during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Jay Smith plays the bagpipe during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Jay Smith plays the bagpipe a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
An honor guard carries the casket of Senator John McCain into the North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Former Arizona Diamondbacks player, Luis Gonzalez, tears up following the memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Mrs. Cindy McCain walks back to the motorcade after paying respects to her husband at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. REUTERS/Conor Ralph

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
