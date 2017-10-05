Mourning for Las Vegas
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattan Beach city employees and victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Hall. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a moment of silence at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Trump visits Las Vegas
President Donald Trump visits the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
Plight of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August
Theresa May interrupted by coughing fit and prankster
Prime Minister Theresa May's attempt to enthuse her divided party during her keynote speech at the Conservative conference was overshadowed by an extended...
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.