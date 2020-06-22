Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
The body of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, is viewed by his widow Tomika Miller a day before his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where...more
The coffin of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
A cross hangs from the cathedral ceiling while Rayshard Brooks is memorialized on a screen during his public viewing. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
A single white rose sits on the coffin cover of Rayshard Brooks. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
A sign is seen on the window of a hearse ahead of the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Men wearing protective face masks carry the coffin of Rayshard Brooks. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Reverend Raphael G. Warnock comforts Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
The body of Rayshard Brooks is viewed by mourners a day before his funeral. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
The body of Rayshard Brooks is viewed by mourners a day before his funeral. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
The body of Rayshard Brooks is viewed by mourners a day before his funeral. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
Tomika Miller, widow of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, arrives to attend his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Men wearing protective face masks carry the coffin of Rayshard Brooks. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The hearse carrying the coffin of Rayshard Brooks is pictured ahead of his public viewing. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
