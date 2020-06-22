Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

The body of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, is viewed by his widow Tomika Miller a day before his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where...more

The body of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, is viewed by his widow Tomika Miller a day before his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached until his assassination in 1968, for a public viewing for Brooks, a Black man who was killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a restaurant ten days ago. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

