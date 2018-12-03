Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 3, 2018 | 6:20pm EST

Mourning George H.W. Bush

The casket carrying the remains of the late former President George H.W. Bush stands inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during ceremonies in Washington D.C., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The casket carrying the remains of the late former President George H.W. Bush stands inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during ceremonies in Washington D.C., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The casket carrying the remains of the late former President George H.W. Bush stands inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during ceremonies in Washington D.C., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped coffin of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped coffin of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped coffin of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters
The casket carrying former President George W. Bush is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

The casket carrying former President George W. Bush is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The casket carrying former President George W. Bush is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks as Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks as Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks as Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Sully, the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via REUTERS

Sully, the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully, the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush and members of his family follow the casket carrying his father, former President George H. W. Bush, into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Former President George W. Bush and members of his family follow the casket carrying his father, former President George H. W. Bush, into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Former President George W. Bush and members of his family follow the casket carrying his father, former President George H. W. Bush, into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. December 3, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of former President George H.W. Bush is delivered by a military honor guard to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as members of the House leadership look on during services on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

The casket of former President George H.W. Bush is delivered by a military honor guard to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as members of the House leadership look on during services on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The casket of former President George H.W. Bush is delivered by a military honor guard to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as members of the House leadership look on during services on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
The U.S. flag flies at half staff prior to the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. flag flies at half staff prior to the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The U.S. flag flies at half staff prior to the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the military stand at attention as they look at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush inside the Rotunda in the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 3, 2018. Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL Via REUTERS

Members of the military stand at attention as they look at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush inside the Rotunda in the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 3, 2018. Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL Via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Members of the military stand at attention as they look at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush inside the Rotunda in the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 3, 2018. Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL Via REUTERS
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, December 3, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, December 3, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, December 3, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George H.W. Bush's casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Former President George H.W. Bush's casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush's casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Video screens display a tribute in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the start of trading in New York, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Video screens display a tribute in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the start of trading in New York, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Video screens display a tribute in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the start of trading in New York, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A moment of silence is observed in the memory of former President George H.W. Bush during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, December 2, 2018. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A moment of silence is observed in the memory of former President George H.W. Bush during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, December 2, 2018. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A moment of silence is observed in the memory of former President George H.W. Bush during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, December 2, 2018. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mourners Steve and Anne Christian take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Mourners Steve and Anne Christian take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Mourners Steve and Anne Christian take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Mourners take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Mourners take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Mourners take part in a vigil outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the foot of a statue outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A flag is draped over the gate to the neighborhood of the home of former President George H.W. Bush, a day after he passed away in Houston, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

A flag is draped over the gate to the neighborhood of the home of former President George H.W. Bush, a day after he passed away in Houston, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A flag is draped over the gate to the neighborhood of the home of former President George H.W. Bush, a day after he passed away in Houston, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams
Jackson Sisco, 4, and Katie and Ellie Dutton, 4, touch a statue of former President George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Jackson Sisco, 4, and Katie and Ellie Dutton, 4, touch a statue of former President George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Jackson Sisco, 4, and Katie and Ellie Dutton, 4, touch a statue of former President George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
The Special Air Mission 41 plane awaits the arrival of former President George H.W. Bush's casket before the former president's departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The Special Air Mission 41 plane awaits the arrival of former President George H.W. Bush's casket before the former president's departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The Special Air Mission 41 plane awaits the arrival of former President George H.W. Bush's casket before the former president's departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
