Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2019 | 10:05am EDT

Mourning in Sri Lanka

A man mourns at a grave of a victim, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man mourns at a grave of a victim, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A man mourns at a grave of a victim, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 19
People react during a burial of a victim at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People react during a burial of a victim at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
People react during a burial of a victim at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 19
The mother of Shaini, 13, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, April 22. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The mother of Shaini, 13, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, April 22. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
The mother of Shaini, 13, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, April 22. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 19
A coffin of a victim is carried in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A coffin of a victim is carried in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A coffin of a victim is carried in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 19
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 19
A woman holds a rosary as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman holds a rosary as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A woman holds a rosary as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 19
People react during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People react during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
People react during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 19
A man mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A man mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A man mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 19
A woman is helped after she collapsed as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman is helped after she collapsed as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A woman is helped after she collapsed as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 19
A person mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A person mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A person mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 19
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 19
Nuns attend a mass near St Sebastian Church during a memorial service in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nuns attend a mass near St Sebastian Church during a memorial service in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Nuns attend a mass near St Sebastian Church during a memorial service in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 19
Men coordinate a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Men coordinate a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Men coordinate a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 19
A woman holds a candle during three minutes of silence as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman holds a candle during three minutes of silence as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A woman holds a candle during three minutes of silence as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 19
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 19
People react as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People react as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
People react as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
16 / 19
People mourn next to coffins of their relatives who died in an explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People mourn next to coffins of their relatives who died in an explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
People mourn next to coffins of their relatives who died in an explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
17 / 19
Women react during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Women react during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Women react during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 19
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Next Slideshows

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the...

8:25am EDT
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Apr 22 2019
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

Apr 22 2019
From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.

Apr 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

Earth from above

Earth from above

Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.

Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election

Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election

Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast