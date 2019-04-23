Mourning in Sri Lanka
A man mourns at a grave of a victim, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People react during a burial of a victim at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The mother of Shaini, 13, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, April 22. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A coffin of a victim is carried in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman holds a rosary as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People react during a mass burial of victims in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman is helped after she collapsed as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A person mourns at a grave of a victim at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nuns attend a mass near St Sebastian Church during a memorial service in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men coordinate a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman holds a candle during three minutes of silence as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People react as silence is observed as a tribute to victims during a memorial service in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People mourn next to coffins of their relatives who died in an explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, April 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Women react during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, April 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
