Pictures | Tue Nov 7, 2017 | 8:05am EST

Mourning in Texas

Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A Teddy bear lies under police tape at a makeshift memorial at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

