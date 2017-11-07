Mourning in Texas
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Teddy bear lies under police tape at a makeshift memorial at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
