Mourning John Lewis
Mourners view a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Tributes placed by mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis during a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
A mourner views a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lynsey Weatherspoon
Mourners view a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A mourner views a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Next Slideshows
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes at pro-police rally in Denver
Counter protesters clash with law enforcement supporters at a pro-police rally in Denver.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.
Over 1 million cases: India joins grim coronavirus club
India became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.