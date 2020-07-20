Edition:
Mourning John Lewis

Mourners view a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020.

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Tributes placed by mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis during a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A mourner views a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020.

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners of the late Rep. John Lewis hold a vigil in his memory in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2020.

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mourners view a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020.

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
A mourner views a makeshift memorial to the passing of the late Rep. John Lewis under his mural in Atlanta, Georgia, July 18, 2020.

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
