Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 10:30am EDT

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 10
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 10
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 10
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 10
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 10
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 10
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 10
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 10
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 10
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Jun 12 2017
Quest for the Stanley Cup

Quest for the Stanley Cup

The defending NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Jun 06 2017
Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.

Jun 03 2017
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

May 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast