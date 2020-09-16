Mourning the COVID dead
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died of COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Juan, 49, who recovered from the coronavirus and whose father Jaime Florez, 80, died from the disease, poses for a photo as he holds a hat and the box containing Florez's ashes inside his apartment in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2020....more
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive through memorial, on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man repairs the grave of his wife, who died from the coronavirus, after it was damaged due to rain, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Iraqi men carry the corpse of a man who, according to his relatives, died of the coronavirus, after they dug it up to be transferred to the "Valley of Peace" cemetery on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq September 12,...more
Sherry Chase wipes her eyes before the funeral of her family member David Gutierrez who died of coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members carry the coffin containing the body of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus, into a grave at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative writes the name of Maria Eugenia, 71, who died from the coronavirus, on the door of the niche with her remains at the Municipal cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A gravedigger holds a picture of Jairo de Avila, who died from the coronavirus, during his burial at the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Elizabeth Tovar holds a photograph of her mother Clara Tovar, a nurse who died of the coronavirus while being quarantined at home, during a tribute to Clara, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Amir Basbous, 58, carries the casket of his wife, Lebanon-born Rita Basbous, 53, after her funeral service at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church in Houston, Texas, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family members hug during a tribute for nurse Clara Tovar who died of the coronavirus while being quarantined at home, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of Nepal army wearing protective gear pay tribute to a person who died after contracting the coronavirus, during the cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The daughter of Maria Joana Nascimento, 65, who died of suspected case of COVID-19 after she had difficulty breathing, cries during the funeral at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo Brazil, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman places incense sticks next to the body of her relative who died, as she waits for a vehicle to transport them back to the woman's home for final rites, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, India,...more
A woman wearing a face mask leans on a hearse containing the body of one of her relatives, who allegedly died of the coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Members of the Houston Fire Department lead the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of the coronavirus, to the memorial service in Houston, Texas, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Relatives react during the funeral of Natalia, 85, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Family members pray at the funeral of a man who died due to the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A family watches the funeral of a relative under coronavirus protocols at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Muslim boys read Koran and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have...more
