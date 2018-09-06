Movie history up for auction
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films, which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An employee poses with a Stormtrooper helmet from the 2017 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Toby Melville
The mask of Catwoman worn by Michelle Pfeiffer from the 1992 film "Batman Returns". REUTERS/Toby Melville
An employee holds a lightsaber from the 2005 film "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen of a Stan Winston endoskeleton from the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". REUTERS/Toby Melville
An employee holds a Wonka Bar from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". REUTERS/Toby Melville
An employee poses with Edward Scissorhands' costume, worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen of Forrest Gump's shrimp hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is displayed at the IMAX ahead of being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An autographed fourth script from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen of Captain Miller's Helmet, worn by Tom Hanks and signed by him and director Steven Spielberg, from the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen on a production used clapper-board from the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen from a production used film can from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville
