Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Movie history up for auction

Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films, which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films, which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films, which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 13
An employee poses with a Stormtrooper helmet from the 2017 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Toby Melville

An employee poses with a Stormtrooper helmet from the 2017 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee poses with a Stormtrooper helmet from the 2017 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 13
The mask of Catwoman worn by Michelle Pfeiffer from the 1992 film "Batman Returns". REUTERS/Toby Melville

The mask of Catwoman worn by Michelle Pfeiffer from the 1992 film "Batman Returns". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The mask of Catwoman worn by Michelle Pfeiffer from the 1992 film "Batman Returns". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 13
An employee holds a lightsaber from the 2005 film "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". REUTERS/Toby Melville

An employee holds a lightsaber from the 2005 film "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee holds a lightsaber from the 2005 film "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 13
Detail is seen of a Stan Winston endoskeleton from the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen of a Stan Winston endoskeleton from the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detail is seen of a Stan Winston endoskeleton from the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 13
An employee holds a Wonka Bar from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". REUTERS/Toby Melville

An employee holds a Wonka Bar from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee holds a Wonka Bar from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 13
An employee poses with Edward Scissorhands' costume, worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands". REUTERS/Toby Melville

An employee poses with Edward Scissorhands' costume, worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee poses with Edward Scissorhands' costume, worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 13
Detail is seen of Forrest Gump's shrimp hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen of Forrest Gump's shrimp hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detail is seen of Forrest Gump's shrimp hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 13
Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is displayed at the IMAX ahead of being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is displayed at the IMAX ahead of being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is displayed at the IMAX ahead of being auctioned later this month in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 13
An autographed fourth script from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville

An autographed fourth script from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An autographed fourth script from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 13
Detail is seen of Captain Miller's Helmet, worn by Tom Hanks and signed by him and director Steven Spielberg, from the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen of Captain Miller's Helmet, worn by Tom Hanks and signed by him and director Steven Spielberg, from the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detail is seen of Captain Miller's Helmet, worn by Tom Hanks and signed by him and director Steven Spielberg, from the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 13
Detail is seen on a production used clapper-board from the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen on a production used clapper-board from the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detail is seen on a production used clapper-board from the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 13
Detail is seen from a production used film can from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen from a production used film can from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detail is seen from a production used film can from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope". REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Next Slideshows

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Sep 04 2018
Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit

Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit

Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and...

Aug 29 2018
MuchMusic Video Awards

MuchMusic Video Awards

Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Aug 27 2018
Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

The world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2018, according to Forbes.

Aug 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Idlib residents prepare for battle

Idlib residents prepare for battle

Civilians of Idlib, Syria s last major stronghold of active opposition, prepare for an expected army offensive by constructing improvised gas masks and building underground shelters.

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Social media executives testify before Congress

Social media executives testify before Congress

Executives from Facebook and Twitter defended their companies to skeptical lawmakers over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics.

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan named People's best dressed

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was named the best dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare royal accolade by the celebrity publication.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast