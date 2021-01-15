Moving out of the White House
Workers unload pallets of unfolded boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A worker moves boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A person carries a plant out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A person loads a photo of President Donald Trump into a car outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People move a rug from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into their car as workers move boxes in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People load boxes and other items from the West Wing of the White House into a car Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Workers move boxes from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into a truck on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Workers move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Next Slideshows
Defining photos from the Trump presidency
Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and...
Taking the oath: Scenes from past presidential inaugurations
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.
Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment
After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him on charges that he incited his...
MORE IN PICTURES
The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency
Images of President Trump's most ardent supporters.
Defining photos from the Trump presidency
Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and immigration.
Taking the oath: Scenes from past presidential inaugurations
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.
Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment
After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
Trump on the world stage
Looking back at outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's time with world leaders.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
America in the age of Trump
Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.
House votes to impeach Trump again
The House of Representatives made Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection just a week after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.