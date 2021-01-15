Edition:
Fri Jan 15, 2021

Moving out of the White House

Workers unload pallets of unfolded boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A worker moves boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A person carries a plant out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A person loads a photo of President Donald Trump into a car outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
People move a rug from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into their car as workers move boxes in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
People load boxes and other items from the West Wing of the White House into a car Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Workers move boxes from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into a truck on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Workers move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
