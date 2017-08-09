Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 9, 2017 | 6:50pm EDT

MS-13 gang members behind bars

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
1 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
2 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
3 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
4 / 15
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
5 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
6 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
7 / 15
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
8 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
9 / 15
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
10 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
11 / 15
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
12 / 15
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
13 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
14 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
15 / 15
