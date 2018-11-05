MTV Europe Music Awards
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Janet Jackson performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Camila Cabello poses with her awards. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. Stuart C. Wilson/Pool via REUTERS
Singer Halsey performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Singer Dua Lipa holds up her Best Pop Artist Award. REUTERS/Vincent West
Nicki Minaj poses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Jack & Jack perform. REUTERS/Vincent West
$hirak poses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Hailee Steinfeld performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Singer Camila Cabello receives the Best Video award. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish singer Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Little Mix pose with their Best UK & Ireland award. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Anne-Marie and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Vincent West
Jack & Jack perform. REUTERS/Vincent West
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Singer Janet Jackson after receiving a Global Icon award. REUTERS/Vincent West
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
Music producer and DJ Marshmello poses with his Best Electronic award. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Singer Nicki Minaj and Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Vincent West
Singer Camila Cabello receives the Best Song award. REUTERS/Vincent West
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Vincent West
