Mon Nov 4, 2019

MTV Europe Music Awards

Halsey performs during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Mabel performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Liam Gallagher performs. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Green Day receives the Best Rock award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Liam Gallagher receives the Best Icon award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Green Day member Tre Cool interacts with an MTV sign. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G speaks. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Jasmine Sokko poses with the Best Southeast Asian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Mabel performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Rosalia holds the Best Collaboration award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Green Day members celebrate with champagne backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ava Max poses with the Best Push award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Johnny Orlando poses with his Best Canadian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Loredana poses with the Best Swiss Act Award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
J Mena poses with the Best Latin America South Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Leomie Anderson holds a fan annoucing the winner for Best Video. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Pabllo Vittar poses with the Best Brazilian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
NCT 127 poses at the backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Leomie Anderson poses backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
