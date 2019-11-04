MTV Europe Music Awards
Halsey performs during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Mabel performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Liam Gallagher performs. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Green Day receives the Best Rock award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Liam Gallagher receives the Best Icon award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Green Day member Tre Cool interacts with an MTV sign. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Becky G speaks. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jasmine Sokko poses with the Best Southeast Asian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Mabel performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Rosalia holds the Best Collaboration award. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Green Day members celebrate with champagne backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ava Max poses with the Best Push award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Johnny Orlando poses with his Best Canadian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Loredana poses with the Best Swiss Act Award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
J Mena poses with the Best Latin America South Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Leomie Anderson holds a fan annoucing the winner for Best Video. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pabllo Vittar poses with the Best Brazilian Act award. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
NCT 127 poses at the backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Leomie Anderson poses backstage. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ava Max performs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
