MTV Movie and TV Awards

Musician Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson accepts Best Fight award with her fellow stunt doubles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Musician Bazzi performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Elisabeth Moss wins for Best Performance in a show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award from show host Zachary Levi. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Sandra Bullock wins Most Frightening Performance Award for "Bird Box". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Tessa Thompson presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith receives the 'Trailblazer Award.' REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Dan Levy wins Best Comedic Performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Elisabeth Moss wins for Best Performance in a show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Israeli actress Gal Gadot presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Noah Centineo wins the 'Breakthrough Performance' award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Sandra Bullock wins Most Frightening Performance Award for "Bird Box." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson accepts Best Fight award with her fellow stunt doubles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Musician Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith receives the 'Trailblazer Award.' REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
