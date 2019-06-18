MTV Movie and TV Awards
Musician Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson accepts Best Fight award with her fellow stunt doubles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Bazzi performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elisabeth Moss wins for Best Performance in a show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Dwayne Johnson receives the Generation Award from show host Zachary Levi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tessa Thompson presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dan Levy wins Best Comedic Performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Israeli actress Gal Gadot presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Noah Centineo wins the 'Breakthrough Performance' award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
