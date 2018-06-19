Edition:
MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman (C), Winston Duke (L) and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award for Black Panther. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Lady Gaga takes the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Host Tiffany Haddish performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Host Tiffany Haddish speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accept the award for Best Reality Series or Franchise. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Nick Jonas performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The cast of It accepts the Best On-Screen Team award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
R&B duo Chloe X Halle performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Michael B. Jordan and Mila Kunis speak. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Chris Pratt accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Lena Waithe accepts the Trailblazer Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Presenters Bryce Dallas Howard and Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Madelaine Petsch accepts the Scene Stealer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Host Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Host Tiffany Haddish accepts the award for Best Comedic Performance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Zendaya takes the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Actor Noah Schnapp accepts the Most Frightened Performance award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin speak. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
R&B duo Chloe X Halle performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Host Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
